October 2, 2021
Texas Holds On Against TCU, Wins 32-27

The Longhorns went to Fort Worth looking to reverse the momentum of the rivalry series between the two teams, and did just that, surviving 32-27
The Texas Longhorns went into Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, looking to get their first win over TCU in Fort Worth since the 2013 season. 

Thanks to a big game on the ground, the Horns were able to do just that, edging the Horned Frogs 32-27, and moving to 4-1 on the year. 

Offensively, it was was once again the Bijan Robinson show for Texas, with the superstar sophomore rushing for over 100 yards and two scores in the first half alone. 

Robinson would end the game rushing 35 times for 216 yards and two scores while catching two passes for an additional 22 yards. 

Quarterback Casey Thompson largely struggled through the air on the day for Texas completing 12 of 22 passes for just 142 yards and one touchdown, with one interception on the day. Thompson was also held in check on the ground, rushing eight times for 35 yards. 

The Texas pass-catchers also had their own issues on Saturday, dropping multiple passes in key situations throughout the day. 

However, Jordan Whittington was finally able to break through for a big play, connecting with Casey Thompson for a 32-yards score in the fourth quarter.

Defensively, the Longhorns looked much improved from their Week 4 performance against Texas Tech, holding TCU to 351 total yards and 27 points for the afternoon.

That said, talented TCU running back Zach Evans still had an extremely productive day for the Horned Frogs, rushing 15 times for 113 yards and one touchdown. 

Following the matchup with the Horned Frogs (2-2), Texas (4-1) will turn their attention to Spencer Rattler and the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. 

Next Saturday will mark the 118th meeting between the two teams, with the Longhorns holding a 62-49-5 edge. Oklahoma has had the edge in the series, however, winning five of the last six meetings, including the last three. 

