Texas Softball's Reese Atwood Named Softball America Player of the Year
Texas Longhorns star Reese Atwood needs no introduction. The sophomore catcher set single-season program records with 23 home runs, 160 total bases and 90 RBIs. Her 90 RBIs are also ahead of any other player in the country. She was unveiled as Softball America's Player of the Year on May 28.
Atwood, who was also named Big 12 Player of the Year, is hitting .435 36 extra-base hits and a slugging percentage of .904.
“We call her the golden retriever,” Texas head coach Mike White said. “Like a big puppy, she just wants to please, and she’s doing a good job of that right now.”
Before conference play even started, Atwood was already giving her team strong credit for her performances.
“I don’t have the pressure of having to be something bigger than what I am because I know there’s 20 girls behind me that can do the same thing,” Atwood said.
Atwood wasn't the only one to recognize fellow Texas players' talent. While the catcher was the only first-team All-American out of Austin, Softball America gave some other girls spots in the All-American awards.
Utility Mia Scott was named a second-team All-American, and Katie Stewart and Big 12 Freshman of the Year Teagan Kavan both made their way into the Freshman All-American list.
“This is definitely the most talented team I’ve ever played for,” Atwood said. “It’s almost unreal how much talent we have on this team and that’s coming from every class and position.”
Next up for Atwood and Texas Softball is Stanford on May 30 as the team looks to achieve an unprecedented national championship.