Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Three More Longhorns Game Times Set For 2021 Season

Three more game times have been set for the 2021 Texas Longhorns Regular Season Football Schedule
Author:
Publish date:

The Texas Longhorns head into the 2021 season with high expectations behind new head coach Steve Sarkisian and a favorable schedule in front of them. 

With one of their regular-season matchup game times and television schedule already set in stone, the University announced three additional game times and networks on Thursday afternoon.

Those games, all of which will take place in Austin at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, include the season-opening matchup against Lousiana on September 4, which will kick off at 3:30 PM on FOX, the September 18 matchup against the Rice Owls, which is now set to kick off at 7 pm on Longhorn Network, and the Friday, November 26 matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats, which will kick off at 11 am on FOX

READ MORE: Longhorns Vs. Gonzaga to Open Texas Basketball Season: Report

This now makes the four national games for Texas entering the 2021 season. ESPN also announced it will broadcast the annual Texas-Oklahoma game on Oct. 9, though kickoff has not been scheduled as of this time, with the Longhorns also set to kick off against Arkansas on Sept. 11 in Fayetteville, Arkansas on ESPN.

The school also officially announced plans to have Darrell K Royal-Memorial Stadium at 100% capacity with no mask or social distancing requirements.

CONTINUE READING: (Premium) Sarkisian: ‘Gut’ Feeling Will Determine Starting Quarterback

How do you feel about the Longhorns game times?? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

GettyImages-1029587636
News

Three More Longhorns Game Times Set For 2021 Season

Three more game times have been set for the 2021 Texas Longhorns Regular Season Football Schedule

GettyImages-1311018869
News

Longhorns Vs. Gonzaga to Open Texas Basketball Season: Report

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball program is set to begin a home and home series with the presumptive top ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs next season

USATSI_12529574
News

Texas Recruiting Tracker: Longhorns Offer 2022 Tight End Andrew Keller

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

USATSI_10897707 (1)
News

No. 2 Longhorns Baseball Drops Opening Game of Big 12 Tournament to West Virginia 5-1

The Texas Longhorns dropped their opening game of the Big 12 baseball tournament on Wednesday, falling 5-1 to the West Virginia Mountaineers

USATSI_15959466
Football

Sarkisian: ‘Gut’ Feeling Will Determine Starting Quarterback

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian Provides Quarterback Update

USATSI_15271764
News

"He's back": Longhorns WR Jake Smith Cleared To Return For Summer Workouts

The Texas Longhorns received some good news on Wednesday when wideout Jake Smith was cleared to return for summer workouts.

Screen Shot 2021-05-26 at 12.21.11 PM
News

'A Big Deal': Longhorns Latest To Offer Fast-Rising 2023 WR Prospect Ethan Davis

2023 Wideout Ethan Davis is exploding onto the recruiting scene, and the Texas Longhorns are the latest to take interest.

NFL
Football

Texas' Top Talent for 2021: No. 10 - Ray Thornton

In our new series for Longhorns Country, our top 10 players to watch for in 2021 begins with a transfer from the Bayou.