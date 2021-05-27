Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Longhorns Vs. Gonzaga to Open Texas Basketball Season: Report

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball program is set to begin a home and home series with the presumptive top ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs next season
Author:
Publish date:

In his first season as the new Texas Longhorns men's basketball coach, Chris Beard will not be shying away from taking on elite non-conference opponents, as the delayed home-and-home series with national powerhouse Gonzaga reportedly set to begin next season.

The home-and-home series, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season, will begin at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane Washington and wrap up in Austin at the Longhorns new arena, the Moody Center, at the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

READ MORE: No. 2 Longhorns Baseball Drops Opening Game of Big 12 Tournament to West Virginia 5-1

The Bulldogs, who are coming off of a disappointing loss in this year's national championship game against the Longhorns Big 12 rival Baylor Bears, have made every NCAA Tournament dating back to 1999 under head coach Mark Few, and are projected to begin the 2021-22 season as the nation's top-ranked team.

They were also the NCAA Runners Up in 2016-17 and an Elite Eight participant most recently 2018-19. They finished the 2019-20 season as the No. 2 team in both the AP and Coaches Polls as well.

READ MORE: 'A Big Deal': Longhorns Latest To Offer Fast-Rising 2023 WR Prospect Ethan Davis

The Longhorns, who are also projected to be a top-15 team next season, will begin a new era led by Beard and a host of new incoming transfers, including guard Devin Askew, and forwards Christian Bishop, Timmy Allen, and Dylan Disu, who are set to replace the departed Kai Jones, Jericho Sims, Matt Coleman III, Greg Brown, and others.

Texas is 0-3 all-time against Gonzaga. 

CONTINUE READING: "He's back": Longhorns WR Jake Smith Cleared To Return For Summer Workouts

Can the Longhorns recover from their opening game loss? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

GettyImages-1311018869
News

Longhorns Vs. Gonzaga to Open Texas Basketball Season: Report

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball program is set to begin a home and home series with the presumptive top ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs next season

USATSI_12529574
News

Texas Recruiting Tracker: Longhorns Offer 2022 Tight End Andrew Keller

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

USATSI_10897707 (1)
News

No. 2 Longhorns Baseball Drops Opening Game of Big 12 Tournament to West Virginia 5-1

The Texas Longhorns dropped their opening game of the Big 12 baseball tournament on Wednesday, falling 5-1 to the West Virginia Mountaineers

USATSI_15959466
Football

Sarkisian: ‘Gut’ Feeling Will Determine Starting Quarterback

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian Provides Quarterback Update

USATSI_15271764
News

"He's back": Longhorns WR Jake Smith Cleared To Return For Summer Workouts

The Texas Longhorns received some good news on Wednesday when wideout Jake Smith was cleared to return for summer workouts.

Screen Shot 2021-05-26 at 12.21.11 PM
News

'A Big Deal': Longhorns Latest To Offer Fast-Rising 2023 WR Prospect Ethan Davis

2023 Wideout Ethan Davis is exploding onto the recruiting scene, and the Texas Longhorns are the latest to take interest.

NFL
Football

Texas' Top Talent for 2021: No. 10 - Ray Thornton

In our new series for Longhorns Country, our top 10 players to watch for in 2021 begins with a transfer from the Bayou.

SSS_1061
News

Longhorns Baseball: How To Watch Texas vs West Virginia In Big 12 Tournament Opener

The Texas Longhorns face off against the West Virginia Mountaineers in their Big 12 Tournament opener on Wednesday, looking for their sixth tournament title