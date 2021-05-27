Longhorns Vs. Gonzaga to Open Texas Basketball Season: Report

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball program is set to begin a home and home series with the presumptive top ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs next season

In his first season as the new Texas Longhorns men's basketball coach, Chris Beard will not be shying away from taking on elite non-conference opponents, as the delayed home-and-home series with national powerhouse Gonzaga reportedly set to begin next season.

The home-and-home series, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season, will begin at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane Washington and wrap up in Austin at the Longhorns new arena, the Moody Center, at the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

The Bulldogs, who are coming off of a disappointing loss in this year's national championship game against the Longhorns Big 12 rival Baylor Bears, have made every NCAA Tournament dating back to 1999 under head coach Mark Few, and are projected to begin the 2021-22 season as the nation's top-ranked team.

They were also the NCAA Runners Up in 2016-17 and an Elite Eight participant most recently 2018-19. They finished the 2019-20 season as the No. 2 team in both the AP and Coaches Polls as well.

The Longhorns, who are also projected to be a top-15 team next season, will begin a new era led by Beard and a host of new incoming transfers, including guard Devin Askew, and forwards Christian Bishop, Timmy Allen, and Dylan Disu, who are set to replace the departed Kai Jones, Jericho Sims, Matt Coleman III, Greg Brown, and others.

Texas is 0-3 all-time against Gonzaga.

