Texas' Ty Madden Named Semifinalist for Golden Spikes Award

The University of Texas will be looking to return to the College World Series for the first time since 2018. Although the Longhorns are hoping to gain team hardware, Ty Madden could be getting his own award before the end of June.

No. 2 Texas Baseball right-handed pitcher has been named as one of 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award. The award is presented to the top amateur baseball player of the year, USA Baseball announced Tuesday.

Madden has been one of the country's top power right-handers. From the get-go, the potential top-10 pick has put together a dominant season at the Disch, leading Texas to the NCAA Super Regional.

Madden has posted a 2.59 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 94 innings pitched. He has held opposing hitters to a .193 batting average against, the best in the Big 12 Conference for 2021. Earlier this season he had one of the most dominant performances of the season, pitching a complete-game shutout with 14 strikeouts against Houston.

On Saturday, Madden's game was far from his best, but the command and control were enough when called upon. He struck out six Arizona State players and walked four on his way to seven innings pitched a 10-3 win.

“Ty’s not only a great pitcher, but just a great competitor,” Texas first baseman Zach Zubia said Saturday. “And whether it’s an A day or a C day for Ty, you know you’re going to get a solid outing. And it’s a boost of confidence for your team rolling out there with your guy on the mound.”

Madden has recorded at least five strikeouts in 14 of 15 starts. He also has pitched through six frames in 12 appearances, including each of his last four.

Madden is one of three players from the Big 12 on the list, joined by Jace Jung (Texas Tech) and Tyler Hardman (Oklahoma).

Texas will play host South Florida in the NCAA Austin Super Regional, starting Saturday, June 12 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

