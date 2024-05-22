Texas Volleyball's Madisen Skinner Shines in National Team Debut
Outside hitter Madisen Skinner is no stranger to winning.
As a true freshman in 2020, Skinner helped her former team Kentucky win a national championship. Two years later she would transfer to Texas and win back-to-back national championships with the Longhorns. Despite the collegiate success, Skinner had yet to wear the United States jersey on the senior team.
Skinner finally debuted for her country on May 15 as the U.S. beat Thailand 3-0 in the first round of the Volleyball Nations League in Rio de Janeiro, and it was a performance to remember.
As the Americans' main defensive, Skinner led the game in points with 19, along with 13 kills, four blocks, and three aces.
“My teammates supported me through it and gave me a lot of confidence as we were training this past week,” Skinner told Volleyball World. “Being on the court with them was awesome, so kudos to them for having my back. It’s a huge season for Team USA and we have so many important players coming back, so I’m super excited to see the team we’ll put together. The talent we have is endless, so it’s going to be a great group.”
Skinner didn't play in the team's second match against China, but returned in the 3-1 loss against Brazil and the win over the Dominican Republic. At the end of the first leg of games, she totaled 30 points.
While the United States moved onto the second leg in Macau, Skinner rejoined her Texas teammates for a series of matches in Europe.