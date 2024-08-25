Texas vs. Colorado State Updated Betting Odds Ahead of Season Opener
Texas football is back in less than a week. An early game under the Austin heat against Colorado State starts at 2:30 p.m. at DKR on Saturday as Steve Sarkisian hopes to impress in the first game of a crucial season.
Longhorn and Rams fans will have to wait a bit longer than some other programs that started their seasons in Week 0, but nonetheless, things are getting real and an early point spread has already been released for the matchup.
According to FanDuel, Texas is favored to win by 33.5 points, while the game's total sits at 59.5. Neither team is currently available on the money line.
Since Sarkisian took over the program in 2021, the Longhorns haven't struggled with its season-opening opponents, usually against unranked teams. This year will be no different when facing the unranked Rams for the first time since 1975, when Texas won 46-0. Colorado State hasn't beaten a power conference team in eight attempts, with the last try coming against the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2018.
The excitement for Texas in its first SEC year is big not only for Longhorn fans, but for many across the country who believe the team is a top contender for the conference title in its first run. Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who led the Crimson Tide that lost to Texas in 2023, has made it clear Sarkisian's team is built for the SEC.
“Well, I’ll say this about Texas. Texas was built like an SEC team,” Saban said Friday on the Pat McAfee Show. “Sark built Texas like an SEC team. They have big people up front. They’re physical.”