Longhorns Country

Texas Way-Too-Early Week 1 Opponent Preview: Colorado State

The Texas Longhorns will kick off the 2024 season at home vs. Colorado State.

Matt Galatzan

Nov 18, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams wide receiver Tory Horton (14) celebrates a long pass reception in the third quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams wide receiver Tory Horton (14) celebrates a long pass reception in the third quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports / Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Its almost that time.

In just under three months, the Texas Longhorns will take the field for the 2024 football stadium in their season opener at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, hoping to kick off a campaign with College Football Playoff expectations on the right foot.

Waiting for them on the other side of the field will be the Colorado State Rams, who enter the season on a different trajectory.

In 2023, the Rams struggled in a big way, going just 5-7 overall and 3-5 in the Moutain West, with wins over Middle Tennessee State (4-8), Utah Tech (2-9) , San Diego State (4-8) and Nevada (2-10).

However, their best win of the season came against an 8-6 Boise State team, marking their only win over a team that finished the year with a winning record.

Fortunately for coach Jay Norvell, he has some talent returning, with starting quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and star receiver Tory Horton both coming back in 2024.

The Longhorns and Rams will thir th field on August 31 in Austin, with kickoff set of 2:30 pm CT on ESPN.

Texas has faced Colorado State just one time in program history, hosting the Rams in 1975 and winning, 46-0.

Colorado State Rams

2023 Record: 5-7, 3-5 Mountain West

Head coach: Jay Norvell

Returning Offensive Leaders:

Passing: QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi

2023 stats: 292 of 470 for 3,460 yards and 22 touchdowns with 16 interceptions, 132.61 QB rating.

Rushing: RB Vann Schield

2023 stats: 90 carries for 389 yards and three touchdowns.

Receiving: WR Tory Horton

2023 stats: 96 catches for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns

Returning Defensive Leaders:

Tackles: DB Jack Howell - 50 solo, 64 assisted, 114 total

Interceptions: DB TJ Crandall, DL Nuer Gatkuoth, DB Jack Howell - 1

Sacks: DL Marshon Oxley - 4

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com