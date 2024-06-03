Texas Way-Too-Early Week 1 Opponent Preview: Colorado State
Its almost that time.
In just under three months, the Texas Longhorns will take the field for the 2024 football stadium in their season opener at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, hoping to kick off a campaign with College Football Playoff expectations on the right foot.
Waiting for them on the other side of the field will be the Colorado State Rams, who enter the season on a different trajectory.
In 2023, the Rams struggled in a big way, going just 5-7 overall and 3-5 in the Moutain West, with wins over Middle Tennessee State (4-8), Utah Tech (2-9) , San Diego State (4-8) and Nevada (2-10).
However, their best win of the season came against an 8-6 Boise State team, marking their only win over a team that finished the year with a winning record.
Fortunately for coach Jay Norvell, he has some talent returning, with starting quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and star receiver Tory Horton both coming back in 2024.
The Longhorns and Rams will thir th field on August 31 in Austin, with kickoff set of 2:30 pm CT on ESPN.
Texas has faced Colorado State just one time in program history, hosting the Rams in 1975 and winning, 46-0.
Colorado State Rams
2023 Record: 5-7, 3-5 Mountain West
Head coach: Jay Norvell
Returning Offensive Leaders:
Passing: QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi
2023 stats: 292 of 470 for 3,460 yards and 22 touchdowns with 16 interceptions, 132.61 QB rating.
Rushing: RB Vann Schield
2023 stats: 90 carries for 389 yards and three touchdowns.
Receiving: WR Tory Horton
2023 stats: 96 catches for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns
Returning Defensive Leaders:
Tackles: DB Jack Howell - 50 solo, 64 assisted, 114 total
Interceptions: DB TJ Crandall, DL Nuer Gatkuoth, DB Jack Howell - 1
Sacks: DL Marshon Oxley - 4