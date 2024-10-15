Texas vs. Georgia Week 7 Preview: Bulldogs Offensive Players to Watch
In its first year as an SEC contender, the Texas Longhorns have already dominated the field, being the only remaining team in the conference with an undefeated record.
The Longhorns surpassed former preseason No. 1 ranked Georgia when the Bulldogs gave a lackluster showing against Kentucky in week three, causing arguably the entire college football scene to be altered.
However, Texas still may find itself to be a deer in headlights, as head coach Kirby Smart has built an experienced and veteran team with the Bulldogs that now look to reclaim their glory come Oct. 19.
With both Texas and Georgia's starting quarterbacks returning for the 2024-2025 season, it will take all hands on deck from each offensive line in order to make a statement during this matchup.
For the Longhorns, the day-to-day status of star wide receiver and transfer Isaiah Bond isn't ideal, as he held possibly the most crucial knowledge of how to take down a trademark SEC team like Georgia. However, Texas is known for its versatility on offense, and it has shown in every single game its played this season.
On the other hand, Georgia saw eight players get selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the program's three dominant offensive leaders will be staying put for the upcoming season, alongside a majority of last year's roster.
The Bulldogs have been victorious in multiple occasions under Smart, and although one loss has plagued them already, that gives them even more reason not to tack on another. Fans of Darrell K. Royal Stadium are eager to make Saturday loud and unsettling for Georgia, but it all comes down to how well its players can drown out the noise.
Here are some new and old names that could shake up the Longhorns on their home turf.
1. QB Carson Beck
A fifth-year senior, Beck has been a trustworthy leader for Georgia since former Bulldogs starting quarterback Stetson Bennett was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft.
This season, the six-foot-four-inch redshirt senior has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards in the six games he's started in and currently has a 75% pass completion rating. He ranks third in the conference for most passing yards, just behind Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss and Garrett Nussmeier from LSU, and second in touchdowns with 15.
Beck threw for the most yards on the season in the Bulldogs' latest matchup against unranked Mississippi State, racking up 459 yards. Although he also threw two interceptions, Beck sent his team to a 41-31 win over the Bulldogs (yes, it was a Bulldog vs. Bulldog fight) and has managed to convert 90% of fourth downs into scoring opportunities.
In his final year of eligibility at Georgia, Beck is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, projected by multiple sports analysts, with Texas' own Quinn Ewers hot on his heels.
The Longhorns' defense will need to keep an eye on the air raid that Beck is prepared to bring, and getting him on the ground will be a top priority to stop Beck before he gets into a rhythm.
2. RB Trevor Etienne
Transferring from Florida to Georgia after a stunning run last year, Etienne has undoubtedly already been a positive addition to the Bulldogs. Even though he only started in one game his sophomore year for the Gators, he led the team with eight rushing touchdowns, 5.7 yards per carry, and 68.4 yards per game while recording 753 total yards.
Etienne also earned himself the honor of Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week during Week 3 after his performance in the Gators' win over Tennessee when he rushed for 172 yards on 23 attempts.
The attention put on Etienne even before he stepped foot on the field for Georgia has now been proven to be much deserved. The junior running back leads the program in rushing yards with 335 yards on 63 carries and four touchdowns. He has scored for the Bulldogs in each of their last three games, and had his longest rush against Mississippi State last weekend, hauling the ball for 14 yards.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian mentioned that his defense needs to close off rush lanes for the quarterback, but it'll be Etienne who will need to be monitored in case of an explosive run on Saturday.
3. WR Arian Smith
Smith saw just seven games with Georgia last season but has become a staple wide receiver for Beck this year, already seeing action within the first six games.
He currently has 412 reception yards, the most on the team, and caught three touchdown passes. He also had a breakout performance against Mississippi State, garnering a season-best 134 yards on five receptions, with his longest reception being a 55-yarder.
The rise of Smith is sure to continue against Texas if Beck is given the chance to capitalize on the strong arm he possesses to connect with Smith.