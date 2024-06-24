Texas Women’s Basketball Freshman Jordan Lee Wins Gold Medal at U18 Women’s AmeriCup
Texas women’s basketball incoming freshman guard Jordan Lee won a gold medal with the United State’s under-18 team in the 2024 Women’s AmeriCup in Bucaramanga, Colombia.
Lee was a starter for her national team in every game of the tournament and tallied nine points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots in the championship game against Canada.
Lee was named to the McDonald’s All American team along with future Texas teammate Justice Carlton after a solid senior season at Saint Mary’s High School in California.
Also in the 80-69 victory against Canada, Lee both assisted and knocked down three-pointers for Team USA as they held a 23-14 lead in the first quarter. She played a total of 36:48 minutes in the final.
“I wasn’t surprised (that she made the All-American team), I thought she earned it,” said St. Mary’s High School head coach Alle Moreno, who played at Sacramento State from 2010 to 2014. “But still, when you have a player that gets this type of recognition and honor, it’s amazing.”
Lee will have her collegiate debut in the fall after being ranked No. 8 overall in her recruiting class. She chose the University of Texas for both its basketball program and academics as she plans on majoring in either human biology or sports management.
Saint Mary’s High School was already home to four All-American players, Lee’s jersey being the fifth hung on the school’s court.
“I just tell (Lee) to be her true, authentic self,” Moreno said. “Enjoy every part of the process.”