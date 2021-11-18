Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Jordan Whittington

    Texas WR Whittington Will Return For West Virginia Matchup

    Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed Whittington's return for Saturday's game
    AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns suffered a brutal loss to the Oklahoma Sooners at the beginning of October, blowing a 21-point first-quarter lead on their way to a 55-48 defeat

    Unfortunately, the game was not the only loss suffered by the Longhorns, with wide receiver Jordan Whittington suffering a clavicle injury late in the fourth quarter as the Longhorns were making their attempt to regain the lead.

    On Thursday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian updated the status of Whittington, revealing that he will play this Saturday in Morgantown.

    Whittington was originally thought to be out for the remainder of the regular season, but has made tremendous progress in his rehab, nearly suiting up against Kansas last week.

    With Whittington out, the Longhorns turned to Josh Moore, Marcus Washinton and Kelvontay Dixon in the passing game as a complement to No. 1 target Xavier Worthy, with mixed results. 

    Now that he is back, however, Casey Thompson's job should get much easier going forward, with Whittington proving earlier in the season to be an extremely reliable and effective target in the middle of the field. 

    Through five games this season, Whittington had 24 catches for 359 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 15 yards per catch. 

    Texas and West Virginia will kick off this Saturday at 11 AM, with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN.

