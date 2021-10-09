Meltdown in Dallas: Oklahoma Storms Back To Take Down Texas 55-48

Oklahoma extended its winning streak to four games over the Longhorns on Saturday afternoon, storming back from 21 down to take the 55-48 victory

Saturday's Red River Showdown was the personification of Steve Sarkisian's "All Gas, No Breaks" mantra.

Unfortunately for the Horns, it was the Sooners who ended up having more gas in their tank by the final whistle, as Oklahoma stormed back from as many as 21 points down to edge out Texas 55-48.

That gas was ignited from the opening play of the game, with Casey Thompson connecting with freshman wideout Xavier Worthy for a 75-yard score to put Texas up 7-0.

Just just a few plays later, the Horns were on the board yet again, with Bijan Robinson capitalizing off of a blocked Oklahoma punt to put Texas up by two touchdowns with 13:07 left to go in the first quarter.

From there, the Longhorns kept their foot on the gas peddle, taking a 28-7 lead in the first quarter.

It was then, however, that the aforementioned breaks fell off for the Longhorns, with the Sooners benching quarterback Spencer Rattler in favor of freshman Caleb Williams, who would lead the Sooners on a 34-13 run to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

On the ensuing kick, the Longhorns would make another critical mistake, fumbling on their own 18-yard line, and giving the ball to Oklahoma in scoring position.

On the very next play, the Sooners went for the throat, with Kennedy Brooks rushing up the gut to give Oklahoma a 48-41 lead with 7:10 to go in the game.

The Longhorns got back onto the board, with Thompson leading his offense back down the field and tying the game 48-48 with just 1:23 to go in regulation.

Oklahoma, however, would ultimately have the last laugh, with Kennedy Brooks on a 33-yard touchdown run to give the Sooners their fourth-consecutive win in the series.

Following the loss, the Longhorns will return home to face Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who will head into Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium off a bye week.

