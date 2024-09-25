Two SEC Teams in 'Heavy Pursuit' of Texas 5-Star Commit Jonah Williams
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns got hot on the 2025 recruiting trail headed into the regular season but they'll reportedly need to keep momentum going if they want to maintain arguably their top commit in the class.
According to Marshall Levenson of Rivals, LSU and Alabama are in "heavy pursuit" of Texas five-star safety/linebacker commit Jonah Williams despite his pledge to coach Steve Sarkisian and co.
"LSU and Alabama remain in heavy pursuit of 5-star Texas OLB commit Jonah Williams, but the Longhorns have a firm grup on his commitment," Levenson tweeted.
Williams told Levenson that despite the interest from other SEC programs, he remains "locked in" with the Longhorns.
"It'll take a lot for me to take my chances with visiting any other school," Williams told Rivals. "Right now, I'm pretty locked in with Texas. It'll really take a lot for me to flip."
Williams, a Galveston Ball product, committed to Texas on Aug. 24 after taking an unofficial visit to Austin on July 25. He'll be back on campus this Saturday for Texas' SEC opener against Mississippi State before taking his official visit on Oct. 19 when the Longhorns host the Georgia Bulldogs.
Per 247Sports' rankings, he's the No. 7 overall player in the 2025 class and No. 3 in the state. He's also an elite baseball player with MLB-level talent, and could certainly suit up for coach Jim Schlossnagle and Texas baseball at some point if he chooses to do so.
He currently highlights an elite Texas recruiting class that features five-star receivers Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench. The Longhorns are also looking to land a commitment from five-star Alamo Heights (San Antonio) athlete Michael Terry III.
Last season, Williams tallied 54 tackles (four for loss), one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries (one of which went for a touchdown), eight pass breakups, four interceptions, three pick-sixes. He also four total touchdowns on special teams (two punt returns, two kickoff returns).
He's already gotten off to a wild start to the 2024 season, as Williams had five touchdowns in Galveston Ball's 54-26 season-opening win. This included two scores on the ground, two in the air, and one on a kick return.
No. 1 Texas and Mississippi State kick off Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CT.