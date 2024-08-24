Longhorns Country

5-Star Safety Jonah Williams Commits To Texas

The Longhorns have scored their biggest commitment of the 2025 cycle.

Matt Galatzan

Recruit Jonah Williams watches Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State Oct. 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.
Recruit Jonah Williams watches Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State Oct. 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. / Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Texas Longhorns already got two big wins on the recruiting trail this, with the commitment of four-star offensive tackle Nick Brooks on Friday, and five-star receiver Kaliq Lockett on August 7.

Now, they have landed another huge - and perhaps their biggest - win of the 2025 cycle.

On Saturday evening, five-star Ball (Galveston, TX) safety and linebacker prospect Jonah Williams Committed to the Longhorns over Texas A&M, Oregon, LSU and USC.

Jonah Williams
Jonah Williams / Jonah Williams

Williams now becomes the 18th commitment for Texas in the 2025 cycle and the highest-rated recruit in the class for Steve Sarkisian.

After the loss of Kade Phillips, who flipped his commitment to LSU earlier this month, Williams is the only safety prospect committed to the Horns and one of three potential linebacker prospects alongside Elijah Barnes and Jonathan Cunningham.

Currently, Williams ranks as the No. 10 player in America, the No. 1 safety in the country, and the No. 3 player in Texas per the On3 Industry Ranking. He also ranks as the No. 10 player in the country, No. 1 linebacker, and No. 3 player in Texas per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Last season as a junior, Williams was a star on both sides of the ball, hauling in 20 catches for 474 yards and eight touchdowns, and rushing for 144 yards and two touchdowns on offense.

On defense, he made 58 tackles, four tackles for loss, and four interceptions. He also made three pick-sixes and returned two punts and two kicks for scores as well.

As for what's next for the Longhorns, there are still two five-star products left on board this month in Mandarin (Jacksonville, FL) receiver Jaime Ffrench, and Alamo Heights (San Antonio, TX) athlete Michael Terry III, who is considering a decision before the start of his senior season.

