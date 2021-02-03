What is Texas Getting In WR Keithron Lee?

What are the Texas Longhorns getting in Rudder High School wideout Keithron Lee, who made his signature with the school official on Wednesday morning.

Rudder High School wide receiver Keithron Lee made his signature official with the Texas Longhorns early on Wednesday morning, following his commitment to the school on Christmas day.

Lee became the first sign of the class for the Longhorns, with a handful more expected throughout the day.

A dynamic and explosive wideout, Lee was used in a variety of ways during his tenure at Rudder, racking up yards and touches both in the passing game and the running game.

In his junior season in 2019, Lee burst onto the scene with his electric playmaking ability, catching 39 passes for 711 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air, and rushing 48 times for 502 yards and an additional seven touchdowns.

During his senior season in 2020, Lee was nearly unstoppable, catching 65 passes for 1,139 yards and 16 scores, while also carrying the ball 65 times for 554 yards and nine more touchdowns for the Rangers.

Lee finished his career with 3,479 total yards of offense and 49 total touchdowns in his three seasons with the varsity unity, cementing himself as one of the most explosive players in the state of Texas' 5A classification.

Rudder finished this past season 6-4, narrowly missing the playoffs after finishing fifth in district 5A-2 Region III District 10, with Lee leading the district in both receiving and touchdowns for the season.

Projecting as a wideout at the college level, Lee has the opportunity to really excel in the Longhorns offense given the historical past success of receivers with his skillset under Sarkisian, and could eventually be a major weapon going forward.

Lee chose Texas after receiving offers from multiple other power five schools such as Ole Miss, Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU, Washington, Tennessee, and Indiana, among many others.