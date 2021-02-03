NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the Pros
Search

What is Texas Getting In WR Keithron Lee?

What are the Texas Longhorns getting in Rudder High School wideout Keithron Lee, who made his signature with the school official on Wednesday morning.
Author:
Publish date:

Rudder High School wide receiver Keithron Lee made his signature official with the Texas Longhorns early on Wednesday morning, following his commitment to the school on Christmas day. 

Lee became the first sign of the class for the Longhorns, with a handful more expected throughout the day. 

A dynamic and explosive wideout, Lee was used in a variety of ways during his tenure at Rudder, racking up yards and touches both in the passing game and the running game. 

In his junior season in 2019, Lee burst onto the scene with his electric playmaking ability, catching 39 passes for 711 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air, and rushing 48 times for 502 yards and an additional seven touchdowns.

READ MORE: Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: In-State WR Signs Letter Of Intent

During his senior season in 2020, Lee was nearly unstoppable, catching 65 passes for 1,139 yards and 16 scores, while also carrying the ball 65 times for 554 yards and nine more touchdowns for the Rangers. 

Lee finished his career with 3,479 total yards of offense and 49 total touchdowns in his three seasons with the varsity unity, cementing himself as one of the most explosive players in the state of Texas' 5A classification.

Rudder finished this past season 6-4, narrowly missing the playoffs after finishing fifth in district 5A-2 Region III District 10, with Lee leading the district in both receiving and touchdowns for the season. 

Read More: Longhorns in Line For Another Top 2022 WR?

Projecting as a wideout at the college level, Lee has the opportunity to really excel in the Longhorns offense given the historical past success of receivers with his skillset under Sarkisian, and could eventually be a major weapon going forward. 

Lee chose Texas after receiving offers from multiple other power five schools such as Ole Miss, Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU, Washington, Tennessee, and Indiana, among many others.

Ishmael Ibraheem
News

What Can CB Ishmael Ibraheem Bring To The Longhorns?

New Texas Longhorns' signee Ishmael Ibraheem was arguably one of the most important recruits left on Steve Sarkisian's board, and for good reason.

Ishmael Ibraheem
News

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Elite Dallas-Area Recruit Signs On The Dotted Line

Dallas Area defensive back Ishamel Ibraheem made his commitment to the Longhorns official on Wednesday morning after nearly an eight-month commitment.

Keithron Lee
News

What is Texas Getting In WR Keithron Lee?

What are the Texas Longhorns getting in Rudder High School wideout Keithron Lee, who made his signature with the school official on Wednesday morning.

USATSI_15520788
News

Baylor Powers Past Longhorns 83-69 in Big 12 Showdown

The No. 2 Baylor Bears remained undefeated on Tuesday night, outlasting the Texas Longhorns 83-69 in Austin

ZoeRwoodlands3
News

Longhorns Land Commitment from Top 2022 RB

Steve Sarkisian landed a big-time commitment on Tuesday, when 2022 Houston area running back Jaydon Blue committed to the Texas Longhorns

Vince Young Stretch
Football

Vince Young Returns To The Longhorns

Former Longhorn legend Vince Young is heading back to the 40 Acres as special assistant to Athletic Director Chris Del Conte

USATSI_15240622
News

Longhorns Ex Coordinator Joins Urban Meyer in NFL

Former Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Chris Ash is heading to the NFL, where he will join Urban Meyer in Jacksonville

USATSI_14063358
News

Full Texas Longhorns Baseball Schedule Revealed

The Texas Longhorns full 2021 baseball schedule has finally been revealed, and it looks to be a tough road ahead.