Longhorns in Line For Another Top 2022 WR?

Are the Texas Longhorns in line for another top ranked 2022 wide receiver?

Frisco (Texas) Liberty High School star receiver Evan Stewart announced on Twitter that his recruitment is closed. And it seems like he may be eyeing a commitment to Sarkisian and the Longhorns shortly.

Ranked as the class of 2022’s fifth receiver, Stewart has received nationwide attention, notching 913 yards and 9 touchdowns on 46 receptions during his junior season.

READ MORE: Longhorns Coaching Staff: Sarkisian Chooses 'Best' Over 'Buddies'

The Texas-based receiver has garnered interest from Texas as well as top programs such as Alabama, Oregon, and Auburn.

At 6-feet and 175 pounds, Stewart has made a name for himself as one of the nation’s best pure athletes. Some of his impressive stats in track and field include a 10.74 100 meter time, 21.08 200 meter time, a long jump of 24-6, and a triple jump of 47-9.

READ MORE: Sark Already Makes Texas 'No. 1' In This Key Area

Texas 247Sports insider Mike Roach entered his “Crystal Ball Predictions” on Monday afternoon as did Mike Farrell (Rivals) and Geoff Ketchum (Rivals) for the Longhorns:

Stewart choosing Texas would exemplify Sarkisian's staff's recruiting clout and potential even more.

Sarkisian officially formalized his staff on Saturday by hiring Jeff Choate as the Longhorns’ linebackers coach. Texas fans should be encouraged by Sarkisian's finalized staff which includes other outstanding hires such as special teams coach Jeff Banks and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

“It’s time to roll our sleeves up and go to work,” said coach Sarkisian when taking the job. So far, he's doing just that for the Longhorns.