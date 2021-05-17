Where Do The Longhorns Stand In USA Today Preseason Top-25 Rankings?

USA Today unveiled their updated preseason college football top-25 rankings on Monday, with the Longhorns making an appearance

Following their first spring football practice under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Texas Longhorns are one of the more intriguing programs in the country from a national perspective.

Bringing in his superb ability to call plays, in combination with an all-star staff and a host of recruiting momentum, Sarkisian has most experts believing that his Longhorns will make some noise next season.

On Monday, USA Today unveiled their updated preseason top-25 rankings, with the Longhorns landing in the No. 22 overall spots, just behind the No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys, and just ahead of the No. 23 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Texas A&M Aggies also made an appearance in the rankings, coming in at No. 8 overall.

The Longhorns also had just four opponents make an appearance in USA Today's updated rankings, including the Lousiana Ragin Cajuns at No. 25, the aforementioned Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 21, The Iowa State Cyclones at No. 6, and the Oklahoma Sooners at No. 2 overall.

fortunately for Sarkisian, the Longhorns are set to play two of those games (Louisiana and Oklahoma State) in front of their home crowd at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, with one game (Oklahoma) at a neutral site at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The lone road game for the Longhorns on the list will be against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa.

