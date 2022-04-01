Locked on Longhorns: Texas Spring Practice Update and Big Recruiting News

On today's episode of Locked on Longhorns we discuss updates from Thursday's 5th spring practice, a huge recruiting weekend for Texas and two future Longhorns shining in the Mcdonalds All American Game.

As you may have heard by now, there is a monumental quarterback battle going on at the University of Texas between Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card. That decision will go a long way into determining how this team responds to a 5-7 season, going into Steve Sarkisian's second year.

Hudson Card has shown improvement in his leadership skills and communication with his teammates. He shows the intangibles you would like to see in a starting QB. Quinn Ewers has been described as a "gunslinger" who continues to wow everybody at practice with his freaky arm talent.

The biggest story coming out of Spring practice so far has been how well linebackers like David Gbenda and defensive backs like Jahdae Barron have practiced so far. What once was a liability for the Longhorns (the defense) may be turning into a strength.

Keondre Coburn Luke Brockermeyer USA Today Sports

On the recruiting front, a lot of talented prospects will be at the 40 acres this weekend for a visit. Prospects like Anthony Hill, Rueben Owens, and Javien Toviano are expected to be in attendance. There are rumblings that a linebacker could make a commitment this weekend as well.

On the basketball front, top prospects and Longhorn commits Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris combined for 21 points and 5 assists in the Mcdonald's All American game while showcasing explosive athleticism and playmaking ability. The future is bright for Chris Beard and this basketball team.

Keep up with the latest happenings at the Forty Acres, with Spot on Sports senior broadcaster Jonathan Davis. He will go deep, covering all things about Texas Athletics on the Locked On Longhorns Podcast, part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Subscribe and tune in for daily updates on your favorite football and basketball programs!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.