Top LB Recruit Anthony Hill Has 'Really Good' Relationship With Longhorns

Given the stout competition, Texas' chance at landing one of the top linebackers in th country won't be easy

The Texas Longhorns' plan to round up future defensive talent is well underway. Coach Steve Sarkisian and Co. have already received two commitments for 2023 and are looking to add a third.

Denton Ryan (Denton, TX) linebacker Anthony Hill is one of the most highly regarded defensive players in the country and has his sights set on Texas. He spoke about his relationship with the Longhorns on Saturday at Battle7 in Dallas.

Anthony Hill Dave Campbell's Texas Football Anthony Hill TexAgs Anthony Hill

“Oh it’s really good," Hill said. "I feel like I talked to them a lot. It’s been really cool. I just feel like a guy coming in maybe like day one, day two just being able to do good in their scheme and system."

Hill is the top linebacker prospect in the state of Texas and quite possibly in the entire country, and his relationship with Arch Manning, Johntay Cook, and Rueben Owens, three of Texas' top targets, should not be discounted either.

Anthony Hill (second from right) Anthony Hill USA Today Sports Steve Sarkisian

Still, Texas will have to watch out for rival Oklahoma and new head coach Brent Venables in the hunt for Hill. Venables was one of the top defensive coordinators in the country at Clemson over the past few seasons.

“I feel like that’s really big," Hill said. "A lot of defensive players (Venables) has been putting into the league the last couple of years."

The Longhorns' chances of landing Hill are alive and well, with more work on the recruiting left to be done.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.