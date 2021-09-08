An Early Season Trap? Previewing Texas vs. Arkansas With AllHogs.com

September 9, 2021
Publish date:

PODCAST: Previewing Texas vs. Arkansas With AllHogs.com Publisher Andy Hodges

In preparation for the Longhorns' upcoming trip to Fayetteville, Longhorns Country is joined by Arkansas beat writer Andy Hodges, to talk all things Horns vs. Hogs.
Author:

Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

In preparation for the Longhorns' upcoming trip to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, Matt is joined by 50-year Arkansas football beat writer veteran Andy Hodges, to talk all things Horns vs. Hogs. 

The guys discuss the season openers last weekend for both teams, the excitement in Fayetteville, and the keys to Saturday's matchup. Andy also tells some of his favorite stories from the rivalry, dating all the way back to the mid-'60s.

You can listen to the full episode above.

