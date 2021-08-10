Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballPodcastForumSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

2023 Texas Target T.J. Shanahan Jr. Moving To Austin for 2021 season

A major 2023 target is moving into the Longhorns backyard for the final two years of his high school career
Author:

Texas interior offensive line target and highly touted recruit TJ Shanahan Jr. is one of the most-watched prospects in the 2023 class, and on Monday, he got announced his intentions to get a little bit closer to the 40 Acres.

At least geographically. 

Shanahan, who spent last season with Timber Creek (Orlando, FL) as a left tackle, will be moving to Austin, where he is set to enroll and play under legendary head coach Todd Dodge for the two-time defending state champion Westlake Chaparrals. 

READ MORE: Longhorns Ehlinger Closing In On Starting QB Spot For Colts?

"First off, I want to thank our heavenly father for allowing me to be willing and able to play the sport I love. I want to thank timber Creek high school and the football program for helping me excel in the classroom and on the field," Shanahan said in a statement. "I am forever thankful for all the guidance and advice from the administration and coaching staff the past year and a half. I am very sad to leave Orlando, the place where it all started, but with new opportunities for my family, I am very excited to announce that I am officially transferring to Westlake high school Austin, Texas and I will finish the remainder of my high school career. God bless."

Recommended Articles

Screen Shot 2021-08-10 at 1.54.16 PM
Play
Recruiting

2023 Texas Target T.J. Shanahan Jr. Getting Closer To Austin

A major 2023 target is moving into the Longhorns backyard for the final two years of his high school career

Sark
Play
News

Where Does Texas Rank In the Coaches’ Poll Top 25?

Texas will be ranked to begin the 2021 season under Steve Sarkisian

Ehlinger
Play
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns Ehlinger Closing In On Starting QB Spot For Colts?

Former Longhorns Star Sam Ehlinger took starting reps at Colts training camp on Tuesday

Shanahan will now play alongside SI-All American's No. 1 overall quarterback in the 2022 class, Clemson commit, Cade Klubnik, as the Chaparrals look for their third-consecutive state championship.

One of the more heavily recruited offensive linemen in the 2023 class as of late, Shanahan was offered by the Aggies in January, and has recently taken unofficial visits to Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Miami, Georgia, UCF, and a host of other programs throughout the summer.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound rising junior has also been offered and recruited by Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, USC, Wisconsin, and West Virginia among many others. 

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Screen Shot 2021-08-10 at 1.54.16 PM
Recruiting

2023 Texas Target T.J. Shanahan Jr. Getting Closer To Austin

A major 2023 target is moving into the Longhorns backyard for the final two years of his high school career

Sark
News

Where Does Texas Rank In the Coaches’ Poll Top 25?

Texas will be ranked to begin the 2021 season under Steve Sarkisian

Ehlinger
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns Ehlinger Closing In On Starting QB Spot For Colts?

Former Longhorns Star Sam Ehlinger took starting reps at Colts training camp on Tuesday

USATSI_16138190
News

How Big Is Sarkisian's Decision At QB For Texas?

The battle between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card might be the toughest choice of Steve Sarkisian's career

Sark
News

These Two Longhorns Are Turning Heads In Fall Camp

A pair of Longhorns are making waves with the coaching staff early on in fall camp

USATSI_15199418
Football

Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: West Virginia

Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: The Longhorns Will Travel to Face a Revamped West Virginia Team

GettyImages-1180695466
News

Face Masks "Recommended But Not Required" Inside University Of Texas Campus Buildings

Heading into a new school year, and a new football season, the university of Texas released their COVID-19 campus guidelines

USATSI_15959543
News

Texas QB Battle Becoming "A Special Thing" As Practice Heats Up

No matter Casey Thompson or Hudson Card, Texas' QB battle is becoming a must-see event