4-Star OL Nicolas Robertson Commits to Texas Longhorns Over Texas A&M
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are adding some in-state talent to their 2026 recruiting class this offseason.
Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, 2026 four-star offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson has committed to Texas, choosing the Longhorns over contenders like the Texas A&M Aggies and Houston Cougars. He made his decision while on the Forty Acres for a visit Saturday. He has an official visit with Texas set for June 20.
“All glory to God time to get to work! Hook’Em," Robertson said, per Fawcett.
Robertson now becomes the fourth commit for Texas in the 2026 class, joining four-star quarterback Dia Bell, three-star wide receiver Chris Stewart and three-star offensive tackle Max Wright.
The Longhorns originally offered Robertson on June 1, the same day he attended Texas' camp. He received offers from programs like Alabama, Memphis, LSU, Missouri, USC, Penn State, TCU, SMU, Kansas, Colorado State, Cal, Arkansas, Baylor and many more.
This is a developing story.