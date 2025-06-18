5-Star Linebacker to Set to Visit Texas Longhorns This Weekend
Not many high school football recruits get to spend back-to-back weekends taking official visits to the top two-ranked SEC programs in the country from last year's ESPN rankings.
However, not many players compare to five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson from the perspective of recruiters.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect made an official trip to Georgia last weekend, and On3's Hayes Fawcett announced that he's set to see Texas this upcoming weekend on June 20.
Atkinson will be a senior at Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, this year, and he has made quite a name for himself throughout his high school career. He earned the title of MaxPreps Junior of the Year last year after helping his team accumulate a record of 14-1, win a Georgia AAAAAA championship and achieve a No. 7 national ranking.
He also recorded 166 tackles (32 for loss), 13 sacks, and an interception during his 2024 season. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 1 linebacker in his recruiting class and the No. 1 overall recruit in Georgia.
With a resume like this one, it makes sense that Atkinson has both Georgia and Texas on the hook, along with several other strong programs.
Outside of Georgia, he has taken officials to two other schools: Oregon and Clemson. Speculation that he will schedule an official visit with Ohio State also persists. Texas will be the fourth school he visits officially, and their competition is stiff.
Atkinson spoke highly of his official to Oregon, particularly taking notice of the way in which head coach Dan Lanning made him a priority during his time on campus.
As for Georgia, its geographical advantage is an obvious one. Their program is a consistently high-performing one, especially on the recruiting trail.
Clemson sits at No. 2 overall on this ESPN list, which prospects like Atkinson could view as an advantage. Clemson was also the first school he took an official to, setting the standard for his following trips.
It’s too soon to know where he’ll land, and despite what predictive tools like the 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions might say, it appears that this five-star remains open-minded as he approaches his weekend in Austin, Texas.