Elite Longhorns Target Terrance Brooks Makes College Decision Official

Elite Longhorns Target Terrance Brooks Picks Longhorns Over Ohio State
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns were in deep need of secondary help heading into the closing hours before the Early Signing Period.
And on Wednesday morning that need was met, with elite cornerback Terrance Brooks flipping his commitment from Ohio State to Texas and signing with the Longhorns.
Ranked as the No. 1 overall nickel back, and No. 17 overall player in the Sports Illustrated's SI 99 list, the Little Elm (Texas) native originally committed to Ohio State back in June.
Texas was in desperate need of some secondary help with the exits of BJ Foster (transfer portal), Chris Admiora (transfer portal) and Josh Thomson (NFL), and made a late push towards Brooks just before the Early Signing Period opened.
With Brooks now in the bag, he will join Jaylon Guilbeau, Bryan Allen, Austin Jordan and Ronald Lewis in what has quickly become a talented secondary haul for Texas.
You can view the full scouting report for Brooks from SI All-American below:
1. Terrance Brooks
Vitals: 5'11", 190 pounds
School: Little Elm (Texas) High School
The Buckeye commitment is one of the most physically gifted secondary prospects in the class. His tape is littered with plays on the football in tight quarters, often downhill and/or laterally, through contact. It amounts to an elite nickel projection by our staff, near the top of the board thanks to advanced technique in coverage along the way. Brooks has the patience and hands to play at the line of scrimmage, grit to help enforce the edge and long speed to run with pass catchers inside and out down the field. His natural instincts in working through traffic, not to mention disciplined outside-in approach, en route to the ball carrier reinforce the position projection.
