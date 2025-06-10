Elite 4-Star DL Cancels Official Visit With Texas Longhorns
Monday afternoon, Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports reported that defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy, a four-star prospect in the class of 2026 out of Tupelo, MS, would be cancelling his visit with the Texas Longhorns that was set for this weekend in Austin, and will instead be taking another visit to Gainesville to meet with the Florida Gators.
McCoy also met with Florida recently on May 30th, and the cancellation of his visit with the Longhorns does not seem to have McCoy pulling towards the Lone Star State in terms of education.
McCoy also announced after the All-American Game last year that he would be committing to the LSU Tigers, only to announce his decommitment from Baton Rouge shortly thereafter.
McCoy has paid official visits to three different schools from the SEC, which were Florida, Auburn, and Ole Miss.
And the defensive end is scheduled to revisit Baton Rouge next weekend, so perhaps not all hope is lost between him and LSU.
The lineman stands at 6-6 and weighs in at 245 pounds, making him an asset on wherever he is inserted in the front line for the defense.
"Big-featured defensive lineman with some alignment flex that has put some impressive flashes on tape over the years, but one that’s got a ways to go if he’s going to reach his potential, ..." 247Sports Andrew Ivins writes in his scouting report on McCoy. "Should be viewed as a developmental prospect that’s going to need to get in the squat rack and buy into the process, but one with a higher ceiling given the frame and lateral movement skills."
As of now, he currently is ranked as the 123rd-best player in the nation in the 2026 class, the 16th-best defensive lineman, and the seventh-ranked player in the state of Mississippi.
Time will only tell if McCoy wants to test the waters with the Forty Acres again, but with his physicality and style of play, it's safe to say that Steve Sarkisian and staff wouldn't be hesitant to giving him a second chance.