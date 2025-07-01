Five-Star Felix Ojo Announces Commitment Date
Five-star recruit and Texas native Felix Ojo is set to officially announce his commitment this week, narrowing down his decision to four schools, including the Texas Longhorns.
According to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, Ojo will make his announcement this Friday on the 4th of July, deciding between Florida, Michigan, Ohio State or Texas.
Ojo is listed as the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Texas and No. 3 offensive tackle nationally according to On3. Standing at 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, Felix has been a major target of Texas recruiting, with experts predicting the Longhorns to be his destination.
Texas Longhorns Have Made Felix Ojo a Priority
Texas' timeline with Ojo dates back to June 1, 2024, when the Longhorns initially offered the five-star prospect. Ojo attended a school camp on the Forty Acres the same day, according to 247Sports. He would go on to visit Texas on two more occasions, traveling to Austin in January for junior day and taking his first official visit with the Longhorns on June 13 this year.
Currently, 247Sports' crystal ball predictions and On3 predictions give Texas the best chance of landing the nationally touted prospect. Since offering Ojo in June of last year, the Longhorns have made the tackle a priority.
Ojo would be a valuable addition to a Longhorns offensive line that saw the departure of most of its starters after the 2024 season, with DJ Campbell the only returning starter and Trevor Goosby likely taking on a starting role after filling in for injured bodies on the line last season.
Though Ojo wouldn't join Texas for a few seasons, if he does commit to the Longhorns, his arrival will be highly anticipated and a much-welcomed addition to the Texas roster. Ojo would also mark the third five-star to join the Longhorns in the 2026 class.
The other five-star recruits with Texas at the moment are quarterback Dia Bell and EDGE Richard Wesley. While Bell has been committed to Texas since June of last year, Wesley was a recent addition to the Longhorns, committing more than a week ago on June 22nd.
Texas is now hoping to bring in more big prospects, continuing what has occurred over the course of the last month, when the team's recruiting saw a sharp uptick in commitments. Ojo, though, does have other options, including national defending champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Though his commitment to Texas seems likely, Longhorns fans will have to wait until Friday to hear where Ojo will be taking his talents for his collegiate career.