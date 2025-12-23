What Happened the Last Time Texas Faced Each of Its 2026 Opponents?

While the Texas Longhorns prepare for their Citrus Bowl contest against the Michigan Wolverines, the team also gears up for the competition that awaits them in 2026 as they look to make it back into the national championship picture after just barely missing the 12-team field this season.

The Longhorns ended the 2025 regular with an impressive 27-17 win over the No. 3-ranked Texas A&M Aggies in Austin, but it wasn't enough to please the College Football Playoff committee, and instead the Horns were given a reputable bowl game and opponent.

The 2026 season will be filled with more exciting matchups for the Burnt Orange as they look to take back their reputation as one of college football's finest programs.

Last Time Against the Longhorns

Here is the last time the Longhorns faced each of their 2026 opponents, and a small summary of how the game went down.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas State Bobcats: September 21, 1930

The Horns open up their 2026 season against an opponent they haven't met on the gridiron in nearly a century, the Texas State Bobcats.

Texas State fans didn't have much to write home about. As a matter of fact, they had nothing to write home about, as the Longhorns took a 36-0 win against their fellow Lone Star institution.

All-time record: Texas leads, 1-0

Ohio State Buckeyes: August 30, 2025

The first official game of the Arch Manning era didn't go as Steve Sarkisian was hoping for, but was still competitive nonetheless, thanks mainly in part to the Texas defense that held the national champions to 14 points.

However, Texas only scored seven points on a late touchdown pass from Manning to Parker Livingstone, and that was all the offense the Horns mustered, and for the second time in the year of 2025, Texas fell to Ohio State.

All-time record: Ohio State leads, 3-2

UTSA Roadrunners: September 14, 2024

The quarterback tandem of Manning and Quinn Ewers made easy work in the most recent meeting between the two University of Texas schools, and Ryan Wingo's 127 yards and Isaiah Bond's two receiving touchdowns gave the Longhorns an easy 56-7 win.

All-time record: Texas leads, 2-0

Tennessee Volunteers: January 1, 1969

With Darrell Royal still calling the shots, the Longhorns put on a 36-13 beating on the Volunteers the season before they won back-to-back national championships under Royal's coaching.

All-time record: Texas leads, 2-1

Oklahoma Sooners: October 11, 2025

One of the Horns' two most notable rivals, the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry saw the Longhorns put an end to the Heisman Trophy hype that Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer was receiving in the 2025 season, picking off the signal-caller three times and handing the Sooners their first loss of the season in a 23-6 win.

All-time record: Texas leads, 65-51-5

Florida Gators: October 4, 2025

The week before that big win over the Sooners, the Longhorns suffered some heartache of their own, losing their second game of the 2025 season in a 29-21 loss at "The Swamp" to a struggling Gators team.

All-time record: Texas leads, 3-1-1

Ole Miss Rebels: September 14, 2013

Case McCoy threw for only 196 yards and a touchdown as the Longhorns relied mainly on field goals for offensive support in their 44-23 loss to the Rebels in front of the home crowd in Austin.

Ole Miss would later vacate this win in 2019 after an investigation revealed that they were fielding ineligible players from the 2010 to 2016 seasons.

All-time record: Texas leads, 6-2 (including the vacated win by Ole Miss)

Mississippi State Bulldogs: October 25, 2025

Though Arch Manning and Blake Shapen stole the show with seven combined passing touchdowns, it was Texas' backup signal caller Matthew Caldwell that played hero for the Horns, hooking up with wideout Emmett Mosley V from 10 yards out for the 45-38 overtime win in Starkville.

All-time record: Texas leads, 4-2

Missouri Tigers: December 27, 2017

The Longhorns were the away team in the 2017 Texas Bowl, but it might as well have been a home game, and the team certainly played like it as well, with Sam Ehlinger leading the team to a 33-16 win.

All-time record: Texas leads, 18-9-1

LSU Tigers: September 7, 2019

The only thing the Longhorns did wrong against the Tigers in 2019 was play against quarterback Joe Burrow, who added to his eventual Heisman Trophy campaign with a 471-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Horns, which included a late 61-yard touchdown to Justin Jefferson to put the 45-38 win on ice during their perfect national championship season.

All-time record: Texas leads, 9-8-1

Arkansas Razorbacks: November 22, 2025

In an offensive showdown with the Hogs, Arch Manning's four touchdowns were more than enough for the Longhorns to take a 52-37 win in the penultimate game of their 2025 campaign.

All-time record: Texas leads, 58-23

Texas A&M Aggies: November 28, 2025

The No. 3 Aggies visited Austin in the regular season finale for both teams hoping to complete a perfect 12-0 record, but a 35-yard rushing score by Manning with seven minutes left and back-to-back interceptions by Texas A&M's Marcel Reed put those hopes to rest as the Horns took a 27-17 win over their most notable in-state nemesis.

All-time record: Texas leads, 78-37-5