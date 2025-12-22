Top Recruit Doesn't Hold Back About the Texas Longhorns' Recruiting Effort of Him

It's no secret that the Texas Longhorns are the largest brand in the world in college athletics. Countries all over the world will have people rocking burnt orange, whether they understand the logo or not; it's a worldwide brand that has always helped them with outreach, including recruiting.

Not everyone is a fan of the Longhorns, though, tired of their antics, or maybe hiding in jealousy. Some admire it, having always dreamed of playing for the Forty Acres, including top 2028 recruit Deandre Bidden, one of the country's most sought-after receivers in the class.

Bidden, who was recently offered by the Longhorns, spoke highly of the program and what head coach Steve Sarkisian is building in Austin.

Dream School

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Niblett (21) returns a punt for touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While 2028 may seem far away, scouting never stops, including building early relationships which are key difference makers in landing a recruit, or watching him potentially go to your rival. The Longhorns understand that, and after a visit over the weekend, the Longhorns offered the 5-foot-11, 167-pound wide receiver from Harper Woods, Michigan.

“Texas offered on Saturday, and I’m very excited about that one,” Bidden told Greg Biggins of Rivals. “That’s honestly a dream school for me and a school I’ve always liked. I just like their style of play on offense. They always have speed at the receiver position and I think I would fit in really well there."

Landing Bidden won't be easy, though, as he is the number two-ranked receiver in the 2028 class and the number 11 overall recruit according to Rivals. With exceptional speed, running a 10.85 100-meter dash, he excels in acceleration, while also remaining physically strong enough to win contested catch opportunities consistently. He has demonstrated the ability to play the slot or an outside receiver role, and can excel at both at a high level.

The Longhorns will be battling with some of the best programs in the country for the top recruit, though, including their bitter rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies. They will also have to be on the lookout for the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes, two programs in proximity to Bidden, whom he has already visited six times, and three times, respectively. Other programs in the mix early include the Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes, and the USC Trojans.

With two years to go until Early Signing Day, which will even be here for Bidden, the Longhorns have already made an impression, and the fact that they are his dream school could benefit them well in the future when he makes his decision.

