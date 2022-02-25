Arch Manning Planning Third Visit To Longhorns

Arch Manning will reportedly be making his third visit to the 40 Acres next month

AUSTIN - The pursuit of 2023 super recruit Arch Manning has been taken to another level in recent weeks after reports surfaced that he was down to just two schools began to spread.

However, those reports were quickly denied, with Manning's father Cooper stating explicitly that Arch was still looking to keep all of his options on the table.

And now, Manning is beginning to schedule his visits, with Inside Texas reporting he plans to make his third visit to Austin to meet with Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns on March 24.

The decision to visit Austin yet again would seem to indicate that the Longhorns are in considerable favor with the Manning family, which combined with the school's pursuit of former Duke coach David Cutcliffe, could bode well for the Horns' chances.

However, As LonghornsCountry.com had indicated previously, the report of Manning narrowing his options was premature. In fact, until Manning's public release a list of finalists, to count any of the contenders of the race would be foolish at best.

The Manning's intend to make their decision as deliberately as possible, and consider all options on the table.

Since last summer, Manning has taken multiple visits but has only visited five schools on more than one occasion, with Texas being one of those programs.

The other four programs on that list, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, and Ole Miss, were rumored to be the favorites in the race for his signature.

Manning has taken a visit to LSU, and will likely head to Gainsville to visit Florida at some point as well.

There is no firm timetable on Manning's decision, though the prevailing theory is that he will make a decision before the beginning of his senior season.

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images Jalen Hale Twitter

