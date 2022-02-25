Skip to main content

Arch Manning Planning Third Visit To Longhorns

Arch Manning will reportedly be making his third visit to the 40 Acres next month

AUSTIN - The pursuit of 2023 super recruit Arch Manning has been taken to another level in recent weeks after reports surfaced that he was down to just two schools began to spread. 

However, those reports were quickly denied, with Manning's father Cooper stating explicitly that Arch was still looking to keep all of his options on the table. 

And now, Manning is beginning to schedule his visits, with Inside Texas reporting he plans to make his third visit to Austin to meet with Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns on March 24.  

Arch, Johntay, Rueben
rueben, Arch, Johntay

The decision to visit Austin yet again would seem to indicate that the Longhorns are in considerable favor with the Manning family, which combined with the school's pursuit of former Duke coach David Cutcliffe, could bode well for the Horns' chances. 

However, As LonghornsCountry.com had indicated previously, the report of Manning narrowing his options was premature. In fact, until Manning's public release a list of finalists, to count any of the contenders of the race would be foolish at best.

The Manning's intend to make their decision as deliberately as possible, and consider all options on the table.

Recommended Articles

Arch Manning
Play
Recruiting

Arch Manning Planning Third Visit To Longhorns

Arch Manning will reportedly be making his third visit to the 40 Acres next month

By Matt Galatzan
2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
Rori Harmon and Vic Schaefer
Play
News

Texas Rolling Toward Hosting NCAA Tournament Games

The No. 11 Longhorns are on a five-game winning streak as they prepare for final stretch in Big 12 action

By Matthew Postins
54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago
USATSI_8942455
Play
News

‘I’m Out!’ Washington’s Doug Williams Rips Grambling for Coach Art Briles Hire

Former Baylor football coach Art Briles is heading back to college football, and the backlash has already begun.

By Cole Thompson
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Since last summer, Manning has taken multiple visits but has only visited five schools on more than one occasion, with Texas being one of those programs.

The other four programs on that list, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, and Ole Miss, were rumored to be the favorites in the race for his signature.

Manning has taken a visit to LSU, and will likely head to Gainsville to visit Florida at some point as well.

There is no firm timetable on Manning's decision, though the prevailing theory is that he will make a decision before the beginning of his senior season.

Arch Manning
Jalen, Arch
Arch, Johntay, Rueben, Hill
Arch Ruben Johntay
Arch
Gunnar Arch

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

Arch Manning
Recruiting

Arch Manning Planning Third Visit To Longhorns

Arch Manning will reportedly be making his third visit to the 40 Acres next month

By Matt Galatzan
2 minutes ago
Rori Harmon and Vic Schaefer
News

Texas Rolling Toward Hosting NCAA Tournament Games

The No. 11 Longhorns are on a five-game winning streak as they prepare for final stretch in Big 12 action

By Matthew Postins
54 minutes ago
USATSI_8942455
News

‘I’m Out!’ Washington’s Doug Williams Rips Grambling for Coach Art Briles Hire

Former Baylor football coach Art Briles is heading back to college football, and the backlash has already begun.

By Cole Thompson
1 hour ago
Hodo 2
Baseball

Series Preview: No. 1 Texas Welcomes Alabama for a Highly Anticipated Out of Conference Matchup

The Longhorns will host the Crimson Tide this weekend as they aim to improve to 8-0.

By Connor Zimmerlee
6 hours ago
eagles
Longhorns in the pros

Multiple Former Longhorns Selected in the USFL Draft

The United States Football League begins its inaugural season on April 16

By Zach Dimmitt
23 hours ago
Texas Baseball TAMUCC
Baseball

Series Recap: No. 1 Texas Sweeps Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Improves to 5-0

A complete recap of the midweek series between No. 1 Texas and Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Feb 24, 2022
Aliyah Matharu
Podcast

Longhorns Handle K-State, Move Up in Big 12

Aliyah Matharu led Texas with 17 points as the Longhorns won their fifth straight game in conference action

By Matthew Postins
Feb 23, 2022
USATSI_17753887
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Storm Back In Double Digit Comeback Win Over TCU

The Texas Longhorns avoided a major hit to their NCAA seeding on Wednesday night

By Matt Galatzan
Feb 23, 2022