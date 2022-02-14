Longhorns QB Target Arch Manning Down To Two Schools?

Skip to main content
Longhorns QB Target Arch Manning Reportedly Down To Two Schools

Arch Manning is reportedly beginning to narrow down his college choices, and could now be down to just two schools

The pursuit of 2023 super recruit Arch Manning has begun to speed up, with the New Orleans area quarterback entering the final semester of his junior year. 

And according to a report from college football analyst Brent Beaird, Manning has begun to narrow down his list of potential suitors, recently eliminating the Clemson Tigers from contention.  

“I think two places that he would go, I think he's going to Texas or Alabama,” Beaird said on a radio appearance on Offsides With Marc Ryan. "David Cutcliffe is very close to the Mannings, and there has been talk and reports about Cutcliffe going to Texas as an analyst... That would have a lot to do with him going to Texas believe me."

Since last summer, Manning has taken multiple visits but has only visited five schools on more than one occasion, with Clemson being one of those programs.

The other four programs on that list, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, and Ole Miss, were rumored to be the favorites in the race for his signature. 

However, it would be best to take this report with a grain of salt, as it appears to be based purely on conjecture. 

The Longhorns and the Tide are both indeed firmly on the list for Manning. That much is clear. 

"A.J. Milwee from Texas, they're a top contender. He's been a regular at Isidore Newman," Wiltfong said in the report. “You got the schools that he took two visits to Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, and Texas. Those are the schools that I think are in the best position."

But to count out Kirby Smart and the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, or the hometown favorites at Ole Miss, would be premature at this point.

There is no firm timetable on Manning's decision, though the prevailing theory is that he will make a decision before the beginning of his senior season. 

