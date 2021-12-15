Former Texas Commit Armani Winfield Signs With Longhorns Big 12 Rival

Armani Winfield was one of the more elite commits in the entire 2022 Longhorn class, but in the midst of Texas' battle with the Kansas State Wildcats at the end of November, he suddenly de-committed, leaving the Horns without one of their most prized recruits.

Winfield went on to make his final choice during the Early Signing Period on Wednesday, signing to play for the Longhorns Big 12 rival Baylor Bears.

Over the summer, SI All-American's John Garcia revealed his top wide receivers ranked 11-25 and placed Winfield at No. 17. The prospect has seen criticism for his lack of speed, yet he has all the tools to be successful under the new system in Austin.

Here is what Garcia had to say about Winfield:

17. Armani Winfield Vitals: 6'2", 185 pounds School: Lewisville (Texas) High School “Winfield is a smooth and polished wide receiver with advanced route running technique. Translated that means he’s an easy fit for Steve Sarkisian’s offense. Although he lacks the vertical explosiveness of other wideouts on this list, Winfield maximizes his vertical speed with sound technique and a quality second gear. The in-state pledge has clean hands and long arms, giving him good range at the position. His foot quickness and route running prowess should allow Winfield to be an impactful chain mover for the Longhorns."

Winfield has a little bit of everything to his game. His big body and long arms have allowed him to compete in various track events throughout high school.

At one point, Winfield was the first official commit for the next Texas head coach, Steve Sarkisian.

Winfield made his decision in the middle of Alabama‘s national championship win against Ohio State, where he was extremely impressed by what he saw on the field from Sark's offense.

However, with Winfield now headed to Waco, Texas will now have to contend with him for the next two to three years, or at least until they head to the SEC.

