Longhorns Commit Derek Williams Jr. Debuts As No. 2 Safety in 2023 SI99 Rankings

The Texas Longhorns went on a historic run on the recruiting trail this summer. It began with a commitment from quarterback Arch Manning. Manning’s commitment lit off a firework which led to other significant decisions in favor of the Longhorns.

One of the most notable names that jumped in the boat for the Longhorns was New Iberia (LA) safety Derek Williams Jr.

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated revealed its first edition of the 2023 SI99 Prospect Rankings, and Williams received elite status.

Williams sits as the No. 2 safety in the 2023 SI99 rankings and the No. 32 player overall.

Caleb Downs (Alabama) is the only safety ranked above Williams in the preseason rankings at No. 6.

Williams is the fourth highest ranked Texas commit, sitting behind Manning (No. 10), cornerback Malik Muhammad (No. 16), and wide receiver Johntay Cook II (No. 24).

Williams could soon be the fifth highest ranked Texas commit once running back Cedric Baxter Jr. makes his decision. Baxter debuted as the number one running back in the 2023 SI99 and number 21 overall. He will decide between Texas, Texas A&M, Miami, and Florida on August 10th.

Linebacker/EDGE Derion Gullette (No. 45) and wide receiver Ryan Niblett (No. 52) rounded out the list of Texas commits to debut on the 2023 SI99.

