2023 RB Cedric Baxter Jr. Building 'Great' Relationship with Texas Running Back Room

Baxter took an unofficial visit to Austin on March 25

The Longhorns' running back room could be giving Texas an edge in the recruitment process of Edgewater (Orlando, Fla.) running back Cedric Baxter Jr.

He spoke during the ESPN 300 Elite Underclassmen Camp in Winter Garden, Fla. over the weekend about the chemistry he built with the players and the staff during the unofficial visit he made to Austin on March 25, including with star running back Bijan Robinson.

Chris Hays, Orlando Sentinel Cedric Baxter Jr.

"I watched them practice, I sat in meetings," Baxter Jr. said. "I was with Bijan and Roschon (Johnson). They were just telling me how they’re happy there, they showed me around Austin and stuff like that. It wasn’t really all ball, it was just cooling."

The hire of new running backs coach Tashard Choice also seemed to make a huge impression on Baxter Jr. and his family during the visit.

"(My parents) love Texas," Baxter Jr. said. "I have a great relationship with Coach Choice.

Should Baxter Jr. choose to come to Austin, he'd join a 2023 class that could potentially feature fellow running back Reuben Owens, receiver Johntay Cook II, and elite quarterback prospect Arch Manning. The likelihood of the three joining forces at Texas has been heating up in recent weeks.

@CedricBaxterJr1 Cedric Baxter Jr.

Baxter, who did not include Texas in his top 12 from late November, was initially offered by Steve Sarkisian's staff in mid June 2021. It appears the communication from Choice has improved the program's standing with one of the best backs in the class of 2023.

In 2021, Baxter was named the Offensive Player of the Year by the Orlando Sentinel following a season in which he rushed for 1,718 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Eagles. The program won 10 games in 2021.

USA Today Sports Bijan Robinson (left) and Steve Sarkisian

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.