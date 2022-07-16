'SEC is Best Fit' for Longhorns' Commit DL Sydir Mitchell

Sydir Mitchell is not your normal Texas Longhorn recruit. The 6-5, 335-pound defensive lineman currently attends Bergen Catholic, located in Oradell, N.J.

While this might not seem like anything out of the ordinary, Mitchell becomes the first athlete to commit to the Longhorns out of the state of New Jersey in over a decade, as Steve Sarkisian and his staff continue to stay hot on the recruiting trail.

As for why Mitchell chose to commit to Texas, when Austin is nearly 2,000 miles away from his hometown, well that reason is very simple.

"Coach Bo (Davis)," Mitchell told Brian Smith at Under Armour's Future 50. "How he is personality-wise and how he is coaching, the development is probably the best fit for me. They'll put me in the best position to be the best player I can be."

Davis is the defensive line coach for the Longhorns, and landing a talent like Mitchell is a huge get for him and the Longhorn staff, as they need to get better at stopping the run.

Even though Mitchell's first season as a Longhorn will likely see Texas still in the Big 12, he believes he can make a difference once the Longhorns join the SEC.

"I know I'm from Jersey and a lot of people out there don't really go to these different schools like that," Mitchell told Smith. "But for how I am and how I play, it felt like being in the SEC was the best fit for me."

Through three seasons at Bergen Catholic, Mitchell has wreaked havoc on opposing offenses. He has racked up 77 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and an impressive six sacks.

When Mitchell makes his way to Texas following his senior season at Bergen Catholic, Mitchell will look to make an immediate impact on the field. He will provide much-needed depth, as Davis and the Longhorn staff continue to build their recruiting classes through the trenches.

