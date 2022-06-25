Texas Lands High Profile LB Prospect Liona Lefau

Just days after landing Arch Manning, the Longhorns have secured the commitment of linebacker Liona Lefau

The Arch Manning effect is alive and well at Texas. Just days after landing the No. 1 QB commit of 2023, the Longhorns have added a top-ranked linebacker.

Texas landed the commitment of Kahuku (Hawaii) linebacker Liona Lefau Saturday afternoon. The news was first reported by Horns247 and later confirmed by Lefau via Twitter.

Longhorns linebacker coach Jeff Choate reportedly made multiple trips from Austin to Hawaii in hopes of securing the commitment of one the nation's brightest young defenders. Lefau was predominantly looking at schools on the west coast to continue his playing career, including USC, Oregon, Utah, Stanford and BYU.

According to a conversation with Horns247, one of the major factors that went into Lefau's decision to head to Texas was its move to the SEC. Texas and Oklahoma are set to join what many consider to be the top conference in college football no later than 2025, though it could be sooner following the news that four teams will join the Big 12 for the 2023 season.

Last season, Lefau finished the year with 28.5 total tackles and three interceptions. He also was seen taking reps on offense as his school's top tight end. On the way to helping Kahuku win a state title, Lefau recorded 13 receptions for 225 yards and six touchdowns.

Lefau is the second major commit Texas has nabbed this week following the addition of Manning. He's the second linebacker to commit for 2023, joining North Crowley's (Texas) S'Maje Burrell, who committed in April.

The Longhorns currently have nine hard commits for the 2023 class. At linebacker, Texas is still expected to make a push for Marlin's (Texas) Derion Gullette and Ryan's (Texas) Anthony Hill.

