'Don't Be Surprised' If Longhorns Targets Johntay Cook and Arch Manning Sign Together

Longhorns targets Arch Manning and Johntay Cook could be a package deal come signing day

There are few receivers more coveted across the country in the 2023 class than Desoto star Johntay Cook, and the Texas Longhorns are firmly in contention for his signature.

Over the weekend, he took yet another visit to the 40 Acres, where he was joined by fellow 2023 stud recruits Arch Manning and Rueben Owens. 

And according to Cook, he and Manning could be a package deal. 

Arch
Arch, Johntay, Rueben
rueben, Arch, Johntay

“Don’t be too surprised if we end up on the same team,” Cook told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

Cook already seems to be a package deal with Owens, with the two also being extremely close to Manning as well. 

Perhaps more importantly for Texas, however, is that in Steve Sarkisian's system, Cook believes that he would be set up extremely well for success. 

“(Sark is an) offensive genius and he’s a players’ coach," Cook told Wiltfong. "His message to me was the same as always, I’m needed."

Since last summer, Manning has taken multiple visits but has only visited five schools on more than one occasion, with Texas being one of those programs, with Manning visiting Austin a third time this past weekend. 

The other four programs on that list, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, and Ole Miss, were rumored to be the favorites in the race for his signature.

Arch Manning
Arch, Johntay, Rueben, Hill
Arch Ruben Johntay

The Longhorns, the Tide and Georgia are all indeed firmly on the list for Manning. That much is clear.

Clemson, however, has reportedly been cut from consideration, while Ole Miss' traction for the future star is reportedly fading. 

"A.J. Milwee from Texas, they're a top contender. He's been a regular at Isidore Newman," Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports said. “You got the schools that he took two visits to Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, and Texas. Those are the schools that I think are in the best position."

There is no firm timetable on Manning or Cook's decision. However, as time continues to go on in their respective recruitments, it appears they could make that decision together. 

