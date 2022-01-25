Are Top 2023 Longhorns Targets Johntay Cook and Rueben Owens A Package Deal?

It appears that two of the Longhorns top targets in the 2023 class could be a package deal

One area the Texas Longhorns are in desperate need of improvement is at the wide receiver position, and in the 2023 class, there might not be a more critical target at the position than DeSoto's Johntay Cook.

Cook made a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend during the Aggies junior day event, notably skipping out on the same event for the Longhorns who were seen by many to be the favorites for his signature.

However, per a conversation between Cook and Horns247 recruiting analyst Mike Roach, Cook's interest level in the Longhorns is unchanged.

"Nothing against Texas," Cook told Roach. "I'm just weighing all of my options."

Perhaps even more interesting, however, is that Cook indicated that he and top 2023 Longhorns running back target Rueben Owens are likely going to be a package deal.

"Me and Rueben are locked in," Cook told Horns247. "I think me and Rueben are going to the same school whether that be Texas, A&M, Bama, or wherever. We definitely want to have the number one class. Seeing A&M have that number one class is inspirational, so I want to have the number one class too."

Could Texas pull that No. 1 class? With just one commit in the 2023 class thus far, it remains to be seen.

And with names like Cook, Owens, and No. 1 2023 quarterback prospect Arch Manning all seriously considering the Horns, anything is possible.

Manning, of course, has taken multiple visits to the 40 Acres already and has a budding relationship with both Cook and Owens in his own right.

But, with powers such as Alabama and Georgia still in the mix for Manning, and with A&M making a serious push for Cook and Owens, there will be a long battle ahead over the next year for Sarkisian and his staff.

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

