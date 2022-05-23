Skip to main content

Longhorns Loading Up On Impressive List of Summer Official Visitors

June is starting to look like a very exciting month for the Longhorns

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns were already in store for an exciting summer, with the nation's most coveted recruit, Arch Manning, scheduling his official visit for the weekend of June 17-19

Now, the weekend is beginning to get even bigger, with a trio of other top-tier recruits announcing their intentions to visit on the same date. 

The first recruit to announce his visit plans was Langham Creek (Houston, TX) wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway, who added the Longhorns to his list of finalists earlier this spring. 

Pettaway is also seriously considering offers from Oklahoma, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia, Ole Miss, TCU, Houston, and Cincinnati, but has not confirmed any of his other five official dates at this point. 

Screen Shot 2022-05-23 at 3.50.16 PM
Screen Shot 2022-05-23 at 3.51.02 PM
Screen Shot 2022-05-23 at 3.51.20 PM

The next prospect to make his announcement was James Madison Transfer Diamonté Tucker-Dorsey, who entered the transfer portal this spring. 

Tucker-Dorsey, an FCS All-American who registered 116 tackles, including 9 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 2021, already took a trip to UCF. Texas A&M could also get a trip out of the linebacker.

"Who doesn't want to play football in Texas?" he told Orangebloods. "I feel needed, I feel wanted there. Every coach on the entire staff has probably reached out to me."

Tucker-Dorsey, who has one year of college eligibility remaining, has announced transfer offers from Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss, UCF and Texas since announcing his intent to hit the transfer portal on May 17.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas Fan Broll 97
Play
Football

List of Worst Fan Bases: Embrace the Hate, Longhorns Fans

"Most fans are great. These are not those fans," USA Today said.

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jeremiah Cobb
Play
Recruiting

Texas In Top Group for Alabama RB Cobb

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Messinger KU
Play
Baseball

No. 22 Texas Ends Regular Season With Series Sweep of Kansas

A complete recap of Texas' series against Kansas.

By Connor Zimmerlee19 hours ago
19 hours ago

The standout linebacker is looking to make a decision relatively soon. 

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey
Diamonte_Tucker_Dorsey
Tucker_Dorsey_Diamonte_VMI

Last, but certainly not least, the Longhorns also will be expecting an official visit, from Temple (TX) athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot, who has the Longhorns amongst his top-12 finalists. 

Arkansas, Baylor, California, Florida, Florida State, Houston, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, and USC were the other teams on his final list. 

Isidore Newman tight end, and teammate of Manning, Will Randle had already announced his intention to take an official visit to Austin alongside Manning last week. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Texas Fan Broll 97
Football

List of Worst Fan Bases: Embrace the Hate, Longhorns Fans

"Most fans are great. These are not those fans," USA Today said.

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
Jeremiah Cobb
Recruiting

Texas In Top Group for Alabama RB Cobb

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff4 hours ago
Messinger KU
Baseball

No. 22 Texas Ends Regular Season With Series Sweep of Kansas

A complete recap of Texas' series against Kansas.

By Connor Zimmerlee19 hours ago
Texas Women's Golf
News

Longhorns Make Cut at NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

The Longhorns took a big step back on Sunday but managed to slide back up the leaderboard to move on to Monday’s final round

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
schubert_sophia_wgolf_0139_jpg_1_
News

Texas Longhorns Move Up NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

The Longhorns have one more round on Sunday in an attempt to qualify for the final round of stroke play

By Matthew PostinsMay 22, 2022
Isaiah Neyor
Football

Which Texas Transfer Is The Name To Remember In 2022?

The Horns added five players from the transfer portal with hopes of better results

By Cole ThompsonMay 21, 2022
Melendez KU
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Rides Five Home Runs to 11-6 Victory and Sweep of Kansas

The Longhorns wrap up their regular season against the Jayhawks.

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 21, 2022
Texas Women's Golf
News

Texas Women's Golf Has Ground to Make up at Nationals

The Longhorns would miss the 54-hole cut if the tournament made that cut after Friday’s first round

By Matthew PostinsMay 21, 2022