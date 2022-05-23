Longhorns Loading Up On Impressive List of Summer Official Visitors

June is starting to look like a very exciting month for the Longhorns

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns were already in store for an exciting summer, with the nation's most coveted recruit, Arch Manning, scheduling his official visit for the weekend of June 17-19.

Now, the weekend is beginning to get even bigger, with a trio of other top-tier recruits announcing their intentions to visit on the same date.

The first recruit to announce his visit plans was Langham Creek (Houston, TX) wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway, who added the Longhorns to his list of finalists earlier this spring.

Pettaway is also seriously considering offers from Oklahoma, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia, Ole Miss, TCU, Houston, and Cincinnati, but has not confirmed any of his other five official dates at this point.

The next prospect to make his announcement was James Madison Transfer Diamonté Tucker-Dorsey, who entered the transfer portal this spring.

Tucker-Dorsey, an FCS All-American who registered 116 tackles, including 9 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 2021, already took a trip to UCF. Texas A&M could also get a trip out of the linebacker.

"Who doesn't want to play football in Texas?" he told Orangebloods. "I feel needed, I feel wanted there. Every coach on the entire staff has probably reached out to me."

Tucker-Dorsey, who has one year of college eligibility remaining, has announced transfer offers from Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss, UCF and Texas since announcing his intent to hit the transfer portal on May 17.

The standout linebacker is looking to make a decision relatively soon.

Last, but certainly not least, the Longhorns also will be expecting an official visit, from Temple (TX) athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot, who has the Longhorns amongst his top-12 finalists.

Arkansas, Baylor, California, Florida, Florida State, Houston, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, and USC were the other teams on his final list.

Isidore Newman tight end, and teammate of Manning, Will Randle had already announced his intention to take an official visit to Austin alongside Manning last week.

