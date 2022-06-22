Longhorns to Host Second Consecutive Loaded Recruiting Visit Weekend

The Longhorns have another very big recruiting weekend ahead of them

The Texas Longhorns are red hot on the recruiting trail and are set to host their second-straight loaded visitor weekend on the 40 Acres.

Last weekend might have been the most important event of the summer for Steve Sarkisian and his staff, after welcoming a star-studded group of visitors, led by none other than their top target, Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) quarterback Arch Manning.

On Friday, however, an entirely new batch of priority recruits will be making their way to Austin, including top in-state targets such as DeSoto (TX) wide receiver Johntay Cook and Ryan (Denton, TX) linebacker Anthony Hill.

Texas will also welcome a handful of commitments to campus, with wide receiver Ryan Niblett, linebacker S'Maje Burrell, and defensive end Dylan Spencer all expected to be in attendance.

The visit group is also expected to be very heavily represented by the offensive and defensive lines.

You can view the full list of recruits that will be in Austin below:

WR - Johntay Cook II - DeSoto (TX)

WR - Ryan Niblett - Aldine Eisenhower (Houston, TX) Texas Commit

WR - Kyle Parker - Lovejoy (Lucas, TX)

OL - Andre Cojoe - Timberview (Mansfield, TX)

OL - Connor Stroh - Wakeland (Frisco, TX)

OL - Jaydon Chatman - Harker Heights (TX)

OT - Zalance Heard - Neville (Monroe, LA)

OT - Trevor Goosby - Melissa (TX) TCU Commit

EDGE - Derion Gullette - Marlin (TX)

EDGE - Braylan Shelby - Friendswood (TX)

EDGE - Billy Walton - South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX) Oklahoma State Commit

DL - Dylan Spencer - C.E. King (Houston, TX) Texas Commit

LB - Anthony Hill - Ryan (Denton, TX)

LB - S'Maje Burrell - North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX) Texas Commit

S - Derek Williams - Westgate (New Iberia, LA)

