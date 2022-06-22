Skip to main content

Longhorns to Host Second Consecutive Loaded Recruiting Visit Weekend

The Longhorns have another very big recruiting weekend ahead of them

The Texas Longhorns are red hot on the recruiting trail and are set to host their second-straight loaded visitor weekend on the 40 Acres.

Last weekend might have been the most important event of the summer for Steve Sarkisian and his staff, after welcoming a star-studded group of visitors, led by none other than their top target, Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) quarterback Arch Manning.

On Friday, however, an entirely new batch of priority recruits will be making their way to Austin, including top in-state targets such as DeSoto (TX) wide receiver Johntay Cook and Ryan (Denton, TX) linebacker Anthony Hill. 

Texas will also welcome a handful of commitments to campus, with wide receiver Ryan Niblett, linebacker S'Maje Burrell, and defensive end Dylan Spencer all expected to be in attendance. 

The visit group is also expected to be very heavily represented by the offensive and defensive lines.

You can view the full list of recruits that will be in Austin below:

WR - Johntay Cook II - DeSoto (TX)

WR - Ryan Niblett - Aldine Eisenhower (Houston, TX) Texas Commit

WR - Kyle Parker - Lovejoy (Lucas, TX)

OL - Andre Cojoe - Timberview (Mansfield, TX)

OL - Connor Stroh - Wakeland (Frisco, TX)

OL - Jaydon Chatman - Harker Heights (TX)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Johntay Cook
Play
Recruiting

Elite WR Johntay Cook Locks In Longhorns Official Visit

The Longhorns will be getting an official visit from one of the state's top wideouts

By Matt Galatzan25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago
Arch-Manning-Isidore-Newman-1
Play
Football

Texas Has 'Growing Confidence' in Ability to Land Arch Manning

LonghornsCountry.com recruiting expert John Garcia Jr. details where Texas stands after hosting Manning for what was likely his final official visit this past weekend

By Zach Dimmitt19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Tulo
Play
Baseball

Could Texas' Troy Tulowitzki be Pac-12 Bound?

Tulowitzki reportedly intends to speak with USC regarding their head coaching vacancy.

By Connor Zimmerlee20 hours ago
20 hours ago

OT - Zalance Heard - Neville (Monroe, LA)

OT - Trevor Goosby - Melissa (TX) TCU Commit

EDGE - Derion Gullette - Marlin (TX)

EDGE - Braylan Shelby - Friendswood (TX)

EDGE - Billy Walton - South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX) Oklahoma State Commit

DL - Dylan Spencer - C.E. King (Houston, TX) Texas Commit

LB - Anthony Hill - Ryan (Denton, TX)

LB - S'Maje Burrell - North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX) Texas Commit

S - Derek Williams - Westgate (New Iberia, LA)

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Johntay Cook
Recruiting

Elite WR Johntay Cook Locks In Longhorns Official Visit

The Longhorns will be getting an official visit from one of the state's top wideouts

By Matt Galatzan25 minutes ago
Arch-Manning-Isidore-Newman-1
Football

Texas Has 'Growing Confidence' in Ability to Land Arch Manning

LonghornsCountry.com recruiting expert John Garcia Jr. details where Texas stands after hosting Manning for what was likely his final official visit this past weekend

By Zach Dimmitt19 hours ago
Tulo
Baseball

Could Texas' Troy Tulowitzki be Pac-12 Bound?

Tulowitzki reportedly intends to speak with USC regarding their head coaching vacancy.

By Connor Zimmerlee20 hours ago
10809079
Recruiting

Priority Edge Rusher Billy Walton Locks in Texas Official Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff22 hours ago
rawImage-2
Football

UTSA Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas in Week 3

The UTSA Roadrunners will bring a high-powered offense to Austin in week 3

By Michael Gresser22 hours ago
ron holland
Men's Basketball

Longhorns 2023 In-State Hoops Target Ron Holland Reveals Top 5

The 6-8 forward helped lead Duncanville to its third-straight 6A state title this spring

By Zach DimmittJun 21, 2022
Sean Allen
Baseball

Longhorns Part Ways With Pitching Coach Sean Allen

It was announced Texas would be parting ways with Allen on Monday evening.

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 20, 2022
utsa-roadrunner-football-coach-jeff-traylor
Football

Texas Longhorns Week 3 Opponent Preview: UTSA Roadrunners

The Longhorns welcome the reigning Conference-USA champions to Austin in week 3

By Michael GresserJun 20, 2022