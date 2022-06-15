Arch Manning Set For Final Official Visit With Longhorns

Arch Manning's final official will be in Austin with the Texas Longhorns this weekend

Arch Manning is still months away from his senior season as Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) High School kicking off.

And yet, he seems to be getting closer and closer to making a final decision on where he will play out his college career.

On Friday, he is set to visit the 40 Acres in what will be his final official visit this weekend.

At least as of now -- with schools such as Florida and LSU desperately trying to lure Manning to their respective campuses

Alabama and Georgia also landed officials from Manning over the last two weeks, with the Longhorns now getting the all-important final impression.

Manning, who has visited Austin multiple times already, and is a contender for the No. 1 spot in the soon-to-be-released 2023 edition of Sports Illustrated's SI 99 rankings, also spoke very highly of the Longhorns and his relationship with the coaching staff.

“Maintaining the relationship with those guys (Steve Sarkisian, AJ Milwee); staying in touch over normal conversations has been good," Manning told On3's Sam Spiegelman. "The visit to Austin, we got to see practice and see what it’s all about. We sat in the quarterback meeting. It was fun to see how they interacted and I’m excited to see what they can do this year."

He is also excited about the direction of the program going forward.

"They got a few transfers from Alabama and I think that offense can be explosive," Manning continued. "Austin is a big city compared to the other two, so it reminds me a little bit of New Orleans. It’s a little weird, and they’ve got good coaches there.”

In a COVID-shortened sophomore season, he completed 146 of 219 passes for 1,922 yards and 21 scores with seven interceptions and ran 38 times for 274 yards and eight scores.

And in his most recent season as a junior, Manning was a dynamo again, completing 148 of 228 passes for 1,947 yards and 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions, while rushing 41 times for 381 yards and seven touchdowns.

As for a decision, there is still no concrete timeline for the NFL legacy's commitment, but with his senior season drawing nearer, it could come to a resolution sooner rather than later.

