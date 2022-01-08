Longhorns OL Target Earnest Green Makes College Choice

The Texas Longhorns have assembled one of the top offensive line classes in the country in recent weeks, adding six signatures across the front on Early Signing Day.

However, Kyle Flood is far from finished in his rebuild of the line, with multiple targets, including Bellflower (CA) St. John Bosco offensive guard Earnest Greene still a major priority.

Unfortunately for Texas, Greene is now bound for the SEC, after committing to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday at the US Army All-American Game in San Antonio.

Greene signed with Georgia in December, but the program held the announcement in order for the newest Bulldog to have his moment in front of a national audience.

Greene, who ranks as Sports Illustrated's No. 9 interior offensive lineman, chose the Bulldogs over Texas, Alabama, and Ohio State.

You can view SI-All American's full scouting report for Greene below:

Vitals: 6'5", 335 pounds

School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Recruiting: Considering Ohio State, Texas, Arizona, others Greene is a wide body playing against the nation's top competition and clearing pathways anyway. His snap quickness, punch and extension stun defenders and he works with better leverage than a 6'5" frame may suggest. As he matures and re-shapes his body for the college game, enhancing his clear strengths and minimizing some of what we don't see on tape, Greene may be a prospect we regret not having higher on out board, but we will have close eyes on him this fall as California gets back to a full fall schedule.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.