Longhorns place Top 10 in SI All-American's 2022 First Rankings

With June 1 cementing the end of a 15-month dead recruiting period, college football can return to normal with recruiting back in full swing. For the Texas Longhorns, this shows the potential of Steve Sarkisian's first full class in motion.

According to SI All-American's initial rankings for the 2022 class, Texas finds itself inside the top 10. Although the hope is that more recruits will don the burnt orange and white come September of 2022, the eight verbal commits are enough to make Texas land at the No. 10 spot.

"Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are loading up on talent on both sides of the ball early on in this recruiting cycle," Matt Galatzan, of Longhorns Country, said. "Things really took off in February when Klein Cain, running back Jaydon Blue, safety Bryan Allen Jr., linebacker Trevell Johnson, and quarterback Maalik Murphy committed to the program. "The momentum continued into the spring, when a pair of defensive line prospects in Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy College Prep edge rusher Zac Swanson and Houston (Texas) North Shore defensive tackle Kristopher Ross committed as well. If they can keep things going when the dead period ends this June, and visitors begin to make their way to campus, this summer could be an explosive one for the Longhorns."

READ MORE: Sarkisian and Texas Longhorns Open June By Extending Multiple Scholarship Offers

Two names have exploded onto the field in Murphy and Blue for different reasons. Texas will be replacing the production of four-year starter Sam Ehlinger following his departure to the NFL. Both Casey Thompson and former four-star recruit Hudson Card seem neck and neck in the race for QB1.

That would only be for 2021 as Sarkisian would have full say at "his" QB of the future with a name like Murphy.

Coming out of Junipero Serra in Gardena, Calif., he's a pro-style gunslinger with the intangibles to maneuver in and outside the pocket with ease.

Blue made history earlier this month when he announced he would forgo his final year of eligibility with Kelin Cain in Klein, Texas, to best prepare for college. The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder has been committed to the Longhorns since February and looks ready to join the staff in Austin.

READ MORE: Texas Longhorns Top Talent for 2021: No. 8 - LB David Gbenda

"This has been a very difficult decision for my family & I," Blue said in his Twitter post. "Football is a brutal sport, and the wear and tear associated with the RB position is undeniable. I plan to take this time to focus on my academics while enhancing my off-the-field training/ rehab regimen.

"This is an incremental step in hopes of one day fulfilling my NFL dreams."

Texas will hopefully grad the commitments of top names throughout the summer months to expand its status as a contender next fall. Currently, the Longhorns are predicted to be in the running for four-star wide receiver Brenen Thompson, linebacker Jeremy Paton, and linebacker Sebastian Cheeks.

CONTINUE READING: Former Longhorns Commit Quinn Ewers Comments of Players Leaving Texas

What do you think of the Longhorns status entering the 2021 offseason? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook