Sarkisian and Texas Longhorns Open June By Extending Multiple Scholarship Offers

The Texas Longhorns have kicked off the month of June by extending a handful of offers to an impressive list of recruits

The Texas Longhorns have open June with a bang, extending offers to multiple prospects throughout the morning and early afternoon.

The first offer went to 2023 wideout Chris Palfreemen of All Saints Episcopal High School (Fort Worth, TX). The 5-foot-10 speedster runs a 4.4 40-yard dash, and has also been offered by the likes of Baylor, SMU, Pittsburgh, and Kansas, among others.

The next offer to be extended by the Longhorns went to 2023 pass catcher Jalen Brown of Gulliver Preparatory School (Miami, FL), who, like Palfreemen, received his offer from receivers coach Andre Coleman.

READ MORE: Texas Longhorns Top Talent for 2021: No. 8 - LB David Gbenda

Standing 6-feet tall and weighing 190 pounds, brown is one of the most sought after receiving prospects in the country and has offers from a bevy of Power 5 schools, including Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida, Miami, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, and many more.

Next up to receive an offer from the Horns was 2024 Aledo High School (Aledo, TX) cornerback Jaden Allen, who is the first reported in-state offer for the Longhorns in the 2024 class.

Allen already holds an impressive list of offers, that includes LSU, USC, Mississippi State, Jackson State, and Illinois State.

Finally, the Longhorns also handed out an offer to its third receiver of the day on Tuesday afternoon, when it offered 2023 Temple High School (Temple, TX) wide receiver Mikal Harrison-Pilot.

READ MORE: Texas Longhorns Football Summer Visit Preview

Harrison Pilot has also been offered by TCU, USC, Tennessee, SMU, Oregon, Notre Dame, Mississippi State, Miami, Baylor, and Arkansas.

Last season, the three-sport star (football, baseball, track, and field) played both sides of the ball for Temple, finishing with 46 tackles an interception, and three pass breakups on defense, while hauling in 38 catches for 502 yards and seven scores at his receiver spot.

He also rushed the football 19 times for 79 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

Texas will continue its busy June on Thursday when the first of a host of recruits come to visit throughout the month.

CONTINUE READING: Former Longhorns Commit Quinn Ewers Comments of Players Leaving Texas

Can you see Gbenda as the next big-name LB? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook