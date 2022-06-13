Skip to main content

Longhorns Land Commitment From West Coast TE Spencer Shannon

Steve Sarkisian's California connection has paid off once again

The Texas Longhorns continued their hot streak on the recruiting trail on Monday afternoon, landing a commitment from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA) tight end, Spencer Shannon. 

Shannon announced his decision via Twitter, picking the Longhorns over UCLA, Washington and California. 

"I am going because I feel it’s a place I can accomplish anything and everything I want to," he told SBLive. "It’s the spot for me with the combination of coaches, football and academics," he said. "Coach Sark(isian) and coach (Jeff) Banks are great coaches who are developing a winning culture and it felt right and like a home."

Shannon held a plethora of FBS (or Division 1) offers, including Texas, Washington, Cal, UCLA, Boston College, Duke Kansas, Louisville, Tennessee, and Washington State, among many others. 

Shannon becomes the sixth commitment for the Longhorns 2023 class, as well as the third offensive player, joining wide receiver Ryan Niblett, running back Tre Wisner, linebacker S'Maje Burrell, defensive lineman Dylan Spencer, and safety Jamel Johnson. 

The Longhorns are also expecting a host of talented incoming official vistors over the next few days, including local Westlake (Austin, TX) defensive end prospect Colton Vasek, and the nation's most sought after recruit, Arch Manning. 

