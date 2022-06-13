Texas Longhorns vs Alabama Crimson Tide Headline Loaded Early Season College Football Slate
College football is rapidly approaching as we head into the summer months. 75 days separate us and the world of college football. The month of September features several marquee non-conference games to ensure the average fan is invested early.
One of the most intriguing non-conference games will be when the Crimson Tide make their way down to Austin to visit the Texas Longhorns.
The game will feature several major storylines including another former Nick Saban assistant going up against his predecessor. Until last year, Saban was undefeated against his former assistants, then Georgia and Texas A&M changed that.
The Longhorns will look to make an early splash into the college football world. They will also try to make a little history; the Crimson Tide hasn’t lost a non-conference game since losing to Florida State back in 2007.
This will be a huge litmus test for a Longhorns team that is looking to put its 2021 season in the rearview mirror. Long-awaited freshman Quinn Ewers will have his first huge opportunity to showcase his skills in front of the nation.
While Alabama vs Texas highlights the week 2 slate, other notable games include Georgia vs Oregon, Florida State vs LSU, and Notre Dame vs Ohio State. College Football is so special because every game matters, and you can bet these games will be heavily monitored by the committee in December.
College Football will be here before you know it. If you are looking for early-season fireworks, Alabama vs Texas will be sure to have plenty.
