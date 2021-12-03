Longhorns Making Serious Headway With 2022 OL Recruits

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Longhorns Continue OL Recruiting Momentum, Land In Elite OL Earnest Green's Top 4

    The Texas Longhorns are making waves on the recruiting trail at a spot of great need.
    In search of a significant amount of help along the offensive front, the Texas Longhorns have been hitting the recruiting trail hard for a few key prospects at all positions on the line.

    And that hard work has been paying off, with St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA) interior offensive lineman Earnest Greene naming the Longhorns amongst his top 10. Greene also had Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State on his list of finalists.

    Greene, who ranks as Sports Illustrated's No. 9 interior offensive lineman, is the latest elite offensive lineman to add the Longhorns to his list of finalists, along with Atascocita (Humble, TX) tackle Kam Dewberry (Texas, A&M, and OU), and Todd Beamer (Federal Way, WA) tackle Malik Agbo (Texas, OU, Miami, and Auburn).

    Oddly enough, Texas QB commit Maalik Murphy specifically referenced all three of these offensive linemen, along with Bowie (Arlington, TX) tackle/guard Devon Campbell, to Longhornscountry.com in a recent interview, and that he has focused his efforts on recruiting them to. the 40 Acres.

    "A lot of o-linemen. So, to name a few, Malik Agbo, Kam Dewberry, DJ Campbell, Earnest Greene, those four guys I've, I've pretty much invested you know, all my time into throughout these past weeks," Murphy said. "Just because it's kind of hard for me right now to recruit how I was during the offseason. Just because of the fact that you know, I do have to focus on my team and focus on my season. And not you know, lose focus on my main High School goal. So I've definitely still been recruiting. And those are a couple of guys that, you know, I put my time into."

    Oddly enough, the Longhorns, along with Texas A&M, have also been rumored to be making a late push for current Oregon commit, and No. 2 ranked Summer Creek (Humble, TX) offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, who is thought to be having second thoughts about leaving the state of Texas. 

    You can view SI-All American's full scouting report for Greene below:

    Vitals: 6'5", 335 pounds
    School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
    Recruiting: Considering Ohio State, Texas, Arizona, others

    Greene is a wide body playing against the nation's top competition and clearing pathways anyway. His snap quickness, punch and extension stun defenders and he works with better leverage than a 6'5" frame may suggest. As he matures and re-shapes his body for the college game, enhancing his clear strengths and minimizing some of what we don't see on tape, Greene may be a prospect we regret not having higher on out board, but we will have close eyes on him this fall as California gets back to a full fall schedule. 

