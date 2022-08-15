The recruiting momentum for the Texas Longhorns took a minor hit on Monday, with the commitment of Baton Rouge (LA) cornerback Jordan Matthews to Tennessee.

Matthews announced his commitment live at Woodlawn High School (Baton Rouge, LA).

He chose Tennessee over Texas and Michigan.

Matthews debuted as the number seven cornerback in the 2023 SI99 and the 95th player overall.

The Longhorns prioritized Matthews early in his recruitment and never let up. Terry Joseph, the Texas secondary coach, has deep ties to the state of Louisiana. Joseph discovered Matthews’ talent before he blew up nationally.

Joseph established a strong relationship with Matthews and put the Longhorns in a favorable position for his commitment.

Unfortunately for the Horns, it wasn’t enough, as Matthew’s decided to head to Knoxville and head coach Josh Heupel.

Matthews recently opened up to Sports Illustrated's Matt Ray about why he had held the Longhorns in such high regard.

"Texas has been with me since day one of my recruitment," Matthews said. "They have never changed. Coach Josephs, the DB coach, is a great guy. He actually coached Kyle Hamilton, that went in the draft this year. He has the skill set to work with guys like me."

Regardless of the loss the Longhorns are beginning to establish a strong foothold in Louisiana.

Three players from Pelican state have pledged to Steve Sarkisian in the 2023 class, in quarterback Arch Manning, tight end Will Randle, and safety Derek Williams Jr.

