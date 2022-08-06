Coveted Louisiana DB Jordan Matthews Talks Final There Schools Ahead of Decision

Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn High School standout cornerback Jordan Matthew announced his final three schools, including Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas, in addition to his commitment date earlier this week. Matthews went in-depth on why it was time to make a decision and why each finalist is in consideration with Sports Illustrated All-American.

"I would definitely say to enjoy my senior season," Matthews said of why the time was right. "We have wanted to do it for a while now, but stuff came up during the summer with Alabama offering and not taking a Texas official. I have started to feel like it is becoming more clear to me, and every day, I am starting to get closer and closer to a decision. I feel like on August 15th, I will have it and be locked and loaded."

The school that most recently hosted Matthews was Steve Sarkisian's Texas program.

"Texas has been with me since day one of my recruitment," Matthews said of why the Longhorns made his top schools. "They have never changed. Coach Josephs, the DB coach, is a great guy. He actually coached Kyle Hamilton, that went in the draft this year. He has the skillset to work with guys like me."

Steve Sarkisian has been active in the recruitment of Matthews as well, he says.

"It is great," he said of Sarkisian actively recruiting him. "Coach Sark is one of the most transparent coaches that has ever recruited me. That is big. Being a head coach, having the time to coach his team to get to the next level, then when he gets free time, call his top recruits that he wants to build it even more. I feel like that will lead to even more success."

Sarkisian's Longhorns are recruiting as effectively as any team in the country currently, an uptick that has been prominent since landing the commitment of Lousiana native Arch Manning. Matthews and Manning have had a chance to connect of late as well.

"He has reached out a couple of times, then we saw each other at the BBQ," Matthews said of the relationship with Manning. "Arch is a cool guy. He is a pretty cool, calm guy that knows how to bring success with him to a program."

Matthews used an official visit to check out Josh Heupel's Tennessee program to end the month of June. He has remained high on the Vols since that trip.

"The good thing about Tennessee is Coach Martinez, the DB Coach, is one of the best developmental guys in the nation right now," Matthews said of what he likes about Tennessee at this point. "He knows what he is doing. The one time I went to Tennessee, it felt like home, and they had great hospitality. It is an SEC school that plays big-time football. I just feel like they are building a winning culture over there with Coach Heupel."

Sarkisian is not the only head coach that has prioritized Matthews to this point. Heupel has been just as active in this recruitment.

"They have made me very much a priority," Matthews said of this. "Coach Heupel, Coach Banks, and Coach Martinez they hit me up every day. It is like the transparency from that coaching staff is key. You never want to commit to a school because of a coach, but with Coach Heupel, I can tell that with the winning culture he is building that he is going to be there for a minute. That transparency takes them a long way, and we will see."

Matthews has been working towards a decision since starting on official visits in June, and he started the month out by making the trip to Ann Arbor to see Jim Harbaugh's program.

"I would say how successful they have been and the winning culture they have developed it," Matthews said of why the Wolverines made his final three schools. "With them being number two in the nation and almost getting to a national championship last year, that is a great feat. I feel like with Coach Harbaugh being a winning coach and Michigan being the most winning program in college history is definitely why I am considering them."

The entire Michigan staff, Harbaugh included, is recruiting the big-time cornerback, but Steve Clinkscales is leading the charge.

Coach Clink is transparent," Matthews said of what he likes about the defensive back coach. "Like I said about the other schools, he can develop. He developed some guys at Kentucky and Cincinnati. Coach Bellamy, him being from Louisiana, then playing at Michigan and coaching at Michigan, is a big key. He can relate to me. That all comes together, and I feel like that is a big reason I am considering them."

Matthews is actively working towards this decision, and as his August 15th decision date approaches, he knows what it is going to take to separate one of these schools from the rest.

"To be honest, each school has all of the great things such as the facilities, gear, uniforms, all of that, so I would just say it is really going to come down to whoever I feel in my heart will be best for me," Matthews said of this. "Playing early is big for —the development as well— as well as the brand around the school. I am looking into life after football as well."