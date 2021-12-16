Top Longhorns WR Target Evan Stewart Stands Firm With Aggies

Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    Top Longhorns WR Target Evan Stewart Sticks With Aggies Despite Late Push

    Frisco Liberty wide receiver Evan Stewart sticks with the Aggies despite valiant late push by Longhorns
    As far as top priorities for the class of 2022 go, Liberty (Frisco, TX) wide receiver Evan Stewart might be at the top of the list for the Texas Longhorns. 

    And on Thursday, the former Longhorns commit decided to stick with the choice he had made this November and sign Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies.

    Despite Stewart committing to the Aggies for nearly a month, the Longhorns made a strong push for his services down the stretch until Early signing day, in part by using the pitch of Quinn Ewers, the overhauled offensive line class, and Sarkisian's explosive offensive scheme as its last gasp. 

    And while Stewart was indeed intrigued by the possibilities at Texas with those factors involved, the allure of potential being the main target and offensive start in College Station, and the relationships he had developed with the rest of the 2022 commits and the coaching staff, was simply too much to overcome for the Longhorns in the end.

    Stewart currently ranks as Sports Illustrated's No. 2 wide receiver and No. 12 overall player in the country and was arguably the top uncommitted player left on the board in the entire country.

    Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds, the Frisco Liberty star decided to forgo the remainder of his senior season, and focus on getting ready for the next stage of his career earlier this fall.

    Before making his decision, Stewart had 19 catches for 414 yards and three touchdowns this season.

    In his junior season in 2020, Stewart hauled in 46 catches for 913 yards and six touchdowns, improving his numbers from his sophomore campaign, where he had 43 receptions for 757 yards and seven touchdowns.

    Known as a dangerous vertical threat with excellent run after the catch ability, Stewart has the ability to play either in the slot or on the outside and has a high upside as a route-runner if given the right opportunity.

    Also a track-and-field star, Stewart has a personal best 10.74 100-meter, a 21.08 200-meter, a 24-6 long jump, and a 47-9 triple jump.

    Garcia's Take

    This is the biggest blow of the 2022 cycle to Texas, resonating more than the loss of three commitments in the previous week due to the fact that Stewart was once committed to the program and also strongly considering them down the stretch of the 2022 cycle. Throw in A&M winning the recruitment as Jimbo Fisher's red-hot close on the trail continues -- vaulting right by UT along the way -- and it stings that much more. Of course, in theory, UT will also have to face Stewart and company down the line in the SEC, so this is a tough pill to swallow from every angle-- John Garcia, Jr. 

