Texas Longhorns 2023 Early Signing Day Live Tracker

AUSTIN - The Early Signing Period is officially upon us, and the Texas Longhorns are looking to finish the cycle strong by signing each of their commits in their top-five ranked class to letters of intent.

Among those expected to sign Wednesday morning, are top quarterback recruit Arch Manning, top running back Cedric Baxter, No. 1 linebacker Anthony Hill, and 5-star slot receiver Johntay Cook, among many others.

Committed Targets (*denotes SI99 member)

QB Arch Manning*

RB Cedric Baxter*

RB Tre Wisner

WR Johntay Cook*

WR Ryan Niblett*

TE Will Randle

TE Spencer Shannon

IOL Andre Cojoe

IOL Jaydon Chatman

OT Payton Kirkland

OT Connor Stroh

OT Trevor Goosby

EDGE Colton Vasek*

EDGE Billy Walton

EDGE/LB Derion Gullette*

LB Anthony Hill*

LB Liona Lefau

LB S'Maje Burrell

CB Malik Muhammad*

S Derek Williams*

Uncommitted/Flip Prospects

WR DeAndre Moore

WR Ja'Kobi Lane

TE Ka'Maurrean Pimpton

TE Duce Robinson*

EDGE Tausii Akana

DB Tyler Scott

ATH Jelani McDonald

