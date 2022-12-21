Skip to main content

Texas Longhorns 2023 Early Signing Day Live Tracker

Stay up to day with the latest signings for the Texas Longhorns on Early Signing Day right here.

AUSTIN - The Early Signing Period is officially upon us, and the Texas Longhorns are looking to finish the cycle strong by signing each of their commits in their top-five ranked class to letters of intent. 

Among those expected to sign Wednesday morning, are top quarterback recruit Arch Manning, top running back Cedric Baxter, No. 1 linebacker Anthony Hill, and 5-star slot receiver Johntay Cook, among many others. 

Stay locked into LonghornsCountry.com for the latest updates on signings, flips and more below:

Committed Targets (*denotes SI99 member)

QB  Arch Manning* 

Status:

RB Cedric Baxter*

Status:

RB Tre Wisner

Status:

WR Johntay Cook*

Status:

WR Ryan Niblett*

Status:

TE Will Randle

Status:

TE Spencer Shannon

Status:

IOL Andre Cojoe

Status:

IOL Jaydon Chatman

Status:

OT Payton Kirkland

Status:

OT Connor Stroh

Status:

OT Trevor Goosby

Status:

EDGE Colton Vasek*

Status:

EDGE Billy Walton

Status:

EDGE/LB Derion Gullette*

Status:

LB Anthony Hill*

Status:

LB Liona Lefau

Status:

LB S'Maje Burrell

Status:

CB Malik Muhammad*

Status:

S Derek Williams*

Status:

Uncommitted/Flip Prospects

WR DeAndre Moore

Status:

WR Ja'Kobi Lane

Status:

TE Ka'Maurrean Pimpton

Status:

TE Duce Robinson*

Status:

EDGE Tausii Akana

Status:

DB Tyler Scott

Status:

ATH Jelani McDonald

Status:

