Texas Longhorns 2023 Early Signing Day Live Tracker
AUSTIN - The Early Signing Period is officially upon us, and the Texas Longhorns are looking to finish the cycle strong by signing each of their commits in their top-five ranked class to letters of intent.
Among those expected to sign Wednesday morning, are top quarterback recruit Arch Manning, top running back Cedric Baxter, No. 1 linebacker Anthony Hill, and 5-star slot receiver Johntay Cook, among many others.
Stay locked into LonghornsCountry.com for the latest updates on signings, flips and more below:
Committed Targets (*denotes SI99 member)
QB Arch Manning*
Status:
RB Cedric Baxter*
Status:
RB Tre Wisner
Status:
WR Johntay Cook*
Status:
WR Ryan Niblett*
Status:
TE Will Randle
Status:
TE Spencer Shannon
Status:
IOL Andre Cojoe
Status:
IOL Jaydon Chatman
Status:
OT Payton Kirkland
Status:
OT Connor Stroh
Status:
OT Trevor Goosby
Status:
EDGE Colton Vasek*
Status:
EDGE Billy Walton
Status:
Former Texas OL Junior Angilau Commits to Oregon
The Texas Longhorns have had a flurry of names enter the transfer portal over the last 48 hours. Keep track of the latest entries here:
WR Agiye Hall Leaves Longhorns Program
Agiye Hall is no longer a Texas Longhorn
Texas RB Commit Cedric Baxter Announces UT Signing Ceremony
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
EDGE/LB Derion Gullette*
Status:
LB Anthony Hill*
Status:
LB Liona Lefau
Status:
LB S'Maje Burrell
Status:
CB Malik Muhammad*
Status:
S Derek Williams*
Status:
Uncommitted/Flip Prospects
WR DeAndre Moore
Status:
WR Ja'Kobi Lane
Status:
TE Ka'Maurrean Pimpton
Status:
TE Duce Robinson*
Status:
EDGE Tausii Akana
Status:
DB Tyler Scott
Status:
ATH Jelani McDonald
Status:
You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan
Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter
Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here
Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.
Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.